CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Human Error Crashed OVH; Many Websites Went Down

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVH's servers suffered a major outage this morning, causing many websites to stop working. The problem reportedly occurred during routine hardware maintenance. OVH servers suffered a major outage today - thousands of web users across Europe have reported problems with displaying of some websites since morning. The company managed to locate the cause and the problem has been partially solved, although some websites may not yet be fully operational.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Facebook Down: Sorry, something went wrong error fix

Is Facebook down? Unfortunately, yes. The social network is experiencing some technical difficulties right now, with Facebook users on the being hit by the message Sorry, something went wrong” when trying to log in. “We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” the message continues.
INTERNET
newschain

Facebook down: Previous outages which have struck major websites

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are now back up and running after being shuttered by a global outage on Monday. The widespread disruption was blamed on a “faulty configuration change”, with Facebook saying in a statement: “Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Facebook went down on Friday again

Last week Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were offline for about 6 hours in a single day,this happened last Tuesday and on Friday, Facebook suffered another outage. On Friday, Facebook was offline for around two hours, the company has released some details abut what happened. To all the people and businesses...
INTERNET
securitymagazine.com

Human error, psychology and specificity: The power of spear phishing

The threat landscape continues to expand with an expediential rise in pandemic-related phishing campaigns targeting companies, governments, and individuals. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently issued a notification warning of an ongoing phishing campaign attempting to steal corporate accounts and credentials for network access and privilege escalation from U.S. and international-based employees. With the remote workspace as the new norm, there has been an increased use of corporate VPNs and elimination of in-person verification – allowing cybercriminals to gain access to employee tools at multiple companies with indiscriminate targeting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovh#Europe#Human Error
kawc.org

Why Facebook and Instagram went down for hours on Monday

When Facebook suffered an outage of about six hours on Monday, businesses suffered along with it. The platform and its Instagram and WhatsApp siblings play key roles in commerce, with some companies relying on Facebook's network instead of their own websites. But on Monday, that network came crashing down. It...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Snapchat went down for a few hours today

Snapchat went down for some users Wednesday morning. The platform tweeted around 7:45 a.m. ET that it's looking into the issue and tweeted again around 10:30 a.m. ET that the problem had been resolved. Down Detected first logged issues with Snapchat around 6:30 a.m. ET. "We're aware that some Snapchatters...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
gamingideology.com

Countless sites affected by the OVH cloud service failure

One of the largest cloud storage companies in Europe, France’s “OVH Cloud”, was out for more than an hour on Wednesday, which reflected on the service of many sites, with preparations for its public listing. The malfunction was reported around 09:00 GMT (07:00 GMT) on Downdetector, which monitors website performance,...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down: All apps and websites impacted

Well, here’s one way to start a Monday off on the wrong foot: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram are all down. Yes, completely down. Heading over to Downdetector for an “is it just me?” check shows that reports of outages are off the charts — though the unreturned messages from your friends were probably a good indicator.
INTERNET
WTRF- 7News

Facebook listed for sale after website goes down

According to several users on Twitter, Facebook’s current domain, Facebook.com is currently for sale. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey even commented on Facebook being for sale. Facebook is currently experiencing an outage impacting its family of sites including WhatsApp and Instagram. Most Facebook users are seeing an error message that says ‘This site can’t be reached.’ […]
INTERNET
Daily Voice

Facebook, Instagram Down For Many Users Around The World

Some of the most used social media sites and apps around the world are experiencing outages.Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger are all currently down as of around noontime Monday, Oct. 4.All four platforms are owned by Facebook.The issues with the platforms were first reported ar…
INTERNET
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Facebook Went Down, Bitcoin Never Goes Down

Those who are able to mingle on social media are all talking about it today. A simultaneous outage is currently affecting all Facebook services including their main website, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and even Oculus. There is no official word yet from Facebook as to what caused the downtime, but speculation...
MARKETS
Nieman Lab

When Facebook went down this week, traffic to news sites went up

On August 3, 2018, Facebook went down for 45 minutes. That’s a little baby outage compared to the one this week, when, on October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for more than five hours. Three years ago, the 45-minute Facebook break was enough to get people to go read news elsewhere, Chartbeat‘s Josh Schwartz wrote for us at the time.
INTERNET
Variety

Facebook, Instagram Go Down: Users See Error Messages on Both Platforms

UPDATED: Facebook and Instagram users reported widespread outages Monday, as the social media giant appeared to be again experiencing serious technical problems. The company’s WhatsApp and Messenger apps also were down, per user reports. The company, in the spotlight over accusations by a whistleblower that the company prioritized profits over safety, saw its flagship Facebook app as well as Instagram and other apps go down for many users Monday before noon ET. On Facebook’s website, an error message Monday said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can” and the Facebook app...
INTERNET
bleepingcomputer.com

OVH hosting provider goes down during planned maintenance

OVH, the largest hosting provider in Europe and the third-largest in the world, went down earlier today following what looks like routing configuration issues during planned maintenance. OVH has 32 data centers with over 300,000 servers on four continents and a total of 20 Tbit/s global network capacity. It provides...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy