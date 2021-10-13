Human Error Crashed OVH; Many Websites Went Down
OVH's servers suffered a major outage this morning, causing many websites to stop working. The problem reportedly occurred during routine hardware maintenance. OVH servers suffered a major outage today - thousands of web users across Europe have reported problems with displaying of some websites since morning. The company managed to locate the cause and the problem has been partially solved, although some websites may not yet be fully operational.www.gamepressure.com
