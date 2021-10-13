CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total War: Warhammer 3 With Vastly Improved Sieges

Cover picture for the articleCreative Assembly released new gameplay video from Total War: Warhammer III, whowing off the improved siege battle mechanics. Creative Assembly released a new video, along with an accompanying blog post, dedicated to the upcoming Total War : Warhammer III. The materials focus on showing the improvements that will be made to sieges, which should please fans of the series, as so far this element has left much to be desired.

