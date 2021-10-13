Total War: Warhammer 3 With Vastly Improved Sieges

If you like your heretics, aliens, and witches purged and burnt, then the latest Space Marine chapter to get their codex for 9th Edition Warhammer 40,000 might be for you. The Black Templars are a successor chapter of Space Marines, meaning that their line comes from one of the first founding chapters, in this case, the Imperial Fists. The Black Templars are on an eternal crusade to put the Emperor's enemies, of which there are many, to the sword and they enter Warhammer 40,000 9th Edition with a brand new boxed set. In this article, we'll take a look at what the army set contains and the new Black Templars Codex Supplement.

