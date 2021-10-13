Yesteryears
Representatives of the Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Program recently traveled to Little Rock. In addition to a tour of the state Capitol, members of Class 17 participated in a ropes course and a “True Colors” personality program. Those attending included Brittney Pinkston, Bethany Wright, Whitney Meeks, Rachael Land, Katie Blankenship, Anna Tyson, Shayla Dickson, Lindsey Crews, Joshlyn Flanery, Range Weeks, Zack Doyle, Holly Looney, Hunter Nunnally, Peyton Tillman, Kara DeShazo. Chaperones included Gail Clark, Ashley Durden, Tim Taylor and John Thomison.www.jonesborosun.com
Comments / 0