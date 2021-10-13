Why October is Fire Prevention Month

There are a couple of reasons that October is observed as National Fire Prevention Month. The first of those reasons goes back 150 years, to the Great Chicago Fire, which broke out on Oct. 8, 1871. The fire started in the barn of Patrick and Catherine O’Leary. By the time...
October is Fire Prevention Month in Seattle and this year the Seattle Fire Department will be highlighting a new fire safety topic weekly. This week we are highlighting the importance of having working smoke alarms and knowing how to safely respond to a sounding alarm. Did you know?. Between 2014...
The National Fire Protection Association set the week of October 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters from the Paris Fire Department visited Aikin Elementary Kindergarten classes to talk to students about fire safety. The National Fire Protection Association set the week of October 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters from...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Brown kicked off National Fire Prevention Month Monday with an open house at Engine 21. Brown is inviting city residents to participate after the month was postponed last year due to the pandemic. "I am pleased that in-person Fire House Open Houses will resume this year,...
San Saba Volunteer Fire Department staff visited San Saba Elementary School on Monday, October 4th, to teach students, teachers, and staff about steps to take in the event of a fire. The firefighters educated their audience about establishing a meeting place and how to get out of the house in the event of a fire.
October is Fire Prevention Month, and last week (Oct. 3-9) was recognized as Fire Prevention Week, which aims to raise awareness on fire safety to protect people and their homes. Faculty experts from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) recently discussed fire safety tips and how UMGC educates first responders, law enforcement and other professionals.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - - The Fargo Fire Department encourages citizens to participate in Fire Prevention Week from October 3-9. This is part of a nationwide effort, which is united under the campaign “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. More information on the broader campaign can be found at www.firepreventionweek.org.
Funeral homes already have an uncomfortable vibe to them, but you add in abandoned, well that's a whole different set of creepy vibes. This abandoned funeral home was once a hotel then turned into a funeral home. It's located in Cairo, Illinois (which the whole town is abandoned and creepy). The funeral home has been closed for years now due to a fire that took place on the third floor. The current owner is trying to restore the home, but as you can see it's been a long process.
This commentary is a first-person story produced for the Better Government Association’s What the Gov? platform where we provide information on the inner workings of local and state government and amplify community narratives and voices through civic reporting and programming. Editor's Note: Eric Patton Smith is a lifelong resident of...
The annual Trunk or Treat event that is traditionally held in downtown Walnut Ridge has been canceled again this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but plans are underway for an alternate event in Stewart Park. Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the Chamber opted out of Trunk or Treat...
(Reuters) - An Illinois nursing facility was fined more than $83,000 for failing to protect its staff from COVID-19, the Labor Department said on Thursday, the largest penalty under a U.S. healthcare worker safety rule adopted during the pandemic. West Suburban Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had six violations in a...
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Fountain say several bee hives were destroyed after they were set on fire. The firefighters rushed to the Fountain Nature Center on Friday night for reports of a fire.
(credit: Fountain Fire)
They extinguished the fire and moved any surviving bees to another area.
(credit: Fountain Fire)
“The bees did not attack and no bee stings were reported,” the fire department stated on social media.
Further details about the fire were not released.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a duplex fire in Lawrenceville.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is working to extinguish the fire at a three-level duplex in the 200 block of Ater Way.
#LATEST: Duplex fire in Lawrenceville is now a 3-alarm fire. Flames can be seen shooting from the roof. Firefighters are still trying to account for all of the residents of the two apartments. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/W1iHRNZmyI
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) October 17, 2021
The building houses two apartments, one of the units was occupied by two adults and two pets. They were able to escape without injury.
As for the other side of the building, no one was inside, but they remain unaccounted for.
A firefighter was evaluated by medics for breathing issues and was taken to the hospital.
A second firefighter was also treated by EMS at the scene.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Pouring more than 1,000 gallons of water a minute on a three-alarm fire late Saturday, crews battled flames in the 200 block of Ater Way in Lawrenceville. The fire was pushed to three alarms “mostly for manpower,” Public...
Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., has regained its designation as a level 2 trauma center, according to an Oct. 15 Daily Herald report. The facility lost the designation on Sept. 24 amid an anesthesiologist shortage after severing ties with their previous provider in August. "We are pleased to share...
SPRINGFIELD -- A new report released Wednesday says staffing shortages at nursing homes in Illinois have reached crisis proportions and that people of color are most at risk of suffering the consequences. That's because those individuals are more likely to live in understaffed facilities or in "ward" rooms with three...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — A three-alarm duplex fire in Lawrenceville last night reportedly rekindled this morning, causing firefighters to return to the scene.
Sources say the fire rekindled around 10 a.m. Sunday, but there were only a few minor hot spots to be doused out.
As of a little after 11 a.m., fire crews had the site under control.
The fire last night led to two people and their pets evacuating, and two firefighters were injured in the process of putting the flames out.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Sunday afternoon that the other family that was not at home during the fire has been located and is safe.
ADDENDUM:
A family of four that was not a home at the time of the fire is now safely accounted for.
The @RedCross is assisting them with temporary accommodations.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More here ➡️https://t.co/ZcgMP5BOjW https://t.co/dAOsXQDIia
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 17, 2021
The Red Cross is helping them with finding living arrangements.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Chicago s police chief has put into writing a threat that officers could be fired if they don't comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccination policy, adding that those who choose to retire rather than adhere to the policy might be putting their retirement benefits at risk.In a memo sent Sunday night, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that those officers who do choose to retire rather than comply “may be denied retirement credentials,” the Chicago Tribune reported. As it has done throughout this dispute, the Fraternal Order of Police posted instructions on its website about what officers should do...
JONESBORO — The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of...
For years, including the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois officials failed to properly oversee nursing homes, including not enforcing staffing requirements and not imposing penalties sufficient to deter inferior operations, a consultant’s investigation concluded. As a result, nursing home residents lodged an increasing number of complaints and faced ongoing dangers. Some ...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An emergency can happen at a moment’s notice, and treating kids can be quite different than helping adults.
Stinging cuts, deep bruises and nasty gashes. They’re not real injuries, but they look close enough — and that’s the point.
This is part of a training exercise for the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing. Dr. Samreen Vora is the simulation’s medical director.
“We use makeup and we use prosthetics to create fake wounds and to make it look as real as possible,” Vora said.
Sunday, with the guidance of Children’s Minnesota, they rehearsed what to do if a...
