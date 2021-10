The Lady Pirates added another district win over Poteet on Friday. This moves them to 4-5 in district and 5-12 overall. Poth is still leading the district undefeated. “The Lady Pirates are down two girls due to knee injuries, Elysa Aleman #7 and Fizz Hutton #10, our ladies practiced hard and we’re determined to keep the streak alive and embraced some adjustments to get this done. Freshmen Arianna Garcia #12 and Sophomore Lola Patino #4 defensive specialist were moved up to lend a hand. Lopez #1, 5’2”, with a giant block, Scotello #11 with 5 aces and 3 kills, Gonzalez #14 with 3 kills, Garcia #12 and Diaz #6 with 2 kills but it just wasn’t enough to keep the winning streak alive. These girls work hard and hustle everyday and deserve a lot of credit for their time and effort. We are extremely proud of them! No one said it’s going to be easy, but the wins will be very rewarding. This is a team that will be making big waves in the upcoming years!” said Coach Denise Cordero.

POTH, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO