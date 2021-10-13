CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navidad Valley Community Connections news

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navidad Valley Community Connections senior center has a full calendar for October and is hard at work on firming up the November calendar as the holiday season approaches. Speakers for the month are lined up, but NVCC is always looking for more topics to cover. Businesses or individuals are welcome to suggest an interesting topic, and speak about themselves and/or their business. NVCC would…

thekatynews.com

The Fort Bend Chamber: Connecting Businesses and Communities to Opportunity!

Did you know that the Fort Bend Chamber collaborates with local and state entities and many volunteer leaders to help grow our infrastructure and improve transportation in our community to help our businesses grow and improve the quality of life? Did you know that education and workforce development are top priorities for the Fort Bend Chamber? We connect business needs with the education sector so existing businesses can grow and expand, attract new jobs to our community and create a great quality of life in our community. The Fort Bend Chamber works to create a vibrant environment for businesses to create jobs and advocates for businesses on the local, state and federal level in an effort to improve our local economy and community. Join us in celebrating our chamber during Chamber of Commerce Week October 18 – 22 in Texas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Weekly

Tri-Valley Community Responds to needs for Afghan refugees.

The Tri-Valley community responded in a huge way to a call for 50 Kitchen Kits from the IRC (International Rescue Committee). The project was approved immediately, and we started to organize, creating a flyer and an Amazon Wish List with fry pans, pots, knife sets, utensils to smaller items like timers.
PLEASANTON, CA
epcan.com

Fountain Valley Communities That Care looking for local help

Fountain Valley Communities That Care (CTC) is on the lookout for new volunteers or projects to help local youth and promote mental health. Communities That Care (CTC) is a system developed by the University of Washington in 2017 to address risk factors for young people. El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) received a five-year grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) the same year to implement the CTC model, and the Fountain Valley was the first part of the county to create a CTC group. On the EPCPH website (www.elpasocountyhealth.org/services/ctc), Fountain Valley CTC lists its objectives as to:
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Wheelchair-accessible vans connect San Luis Valley residents to health care

(Colorado News Connection) The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers, is booking more rides than ever with the addition of two wheelchair-accessible vehicles. Evelyn Wiant, marketing projects specialist for Valley-Wide Health Systems, said the program has been key...
HEALTH SERVICES
fresnostatenews.com

Food, Family and Farm Month connects campus to community

The Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State is hosting its third annual Food, Family and Farm Month, which will showcase over 25 in-person and virtual events featuring students, staff, faculty and supporters. All of the activities are open to the public, and many are free. The...
FRESNO, CA
WEAU-TV 13

Viterbo students connecting with Hispanic community through newspaper

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A professor at Viterbo University is helping his students connect with the Hispanic community through journalism. Dr. Jesus Jambrina created the El Sol Spanish newspaper as part of his teaching curriculum, but it also serves as a way to broaden culture understandings. “Most of our...
LA CROSSE, WI
Teton Valley News

Teton Valley Community Emergency Response Fund Update

In March of 2020 the Community Foundation of Teton Valley activated the Community Emergency Response Fund to support local nonprofits helping those directly impacted by COVID-19. Since that time the Foundation has rapidly deployed over $90,000 in grants to enable nonprofits to focus on providing vital, frontline services associated with and addressing the effects of the pandemic on our community.
TETON, ID
thechronicleonline.com

Boulevard Trick-or-treat: Traditional event to connect community

The annual Big Halloween Parade held in St. Helens each October was cancelled last year and again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a local group hopes they have found a traditional way to continue the spirit of Halloween with a safer event. The Columbia Boulevard Trick-or-Treat is...
SAINT HELENS, OR
texasmetronews.com

Community Connection focuses on ending Homelessness in District 8

Councilmember Tennell Atkins of District 8, the City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions, and Where Are You Outreach, held a homeless service resource fair recently. The outreach-based initiative seeks to identify and connect the area’s unsheltered persons to resources such as legal assistance, housing, and job resources, food and clothing resources, and medical services. The event brought together many supportive service providers, all intent on helping those in need through a resource network unique to District 8. Councilman Atkins said the mission for this event was to identify the people that are homeless. “This was a pilot program with plenty of resources for those who have lost jobs, have medical needs, students and families who are homeless and getting them the services that they need.” For more information contact: Christine Crossley, Director, Office of Homeless Solutions https://dallascityhall.com/departments/homeless-solutions.
HOMELESS
Daily News-Record

Rocktown Yarn Connecting Community Through Cardigan Project

When brainstorming for what the next Rocktown Yarn community project could be, owner Amy Strunk came across a photo of an older couple wrapped together in a cardigan — but not just any cardigan. The handmade sweater, adorned with multicolor yarn, encased the couple from shoulder to toe. Their hands...
ADVOCACY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Launches Community Survey

Project is part of the city’s research and branding initiative. Earlier this year, Newport News launched an intensive research initiative focused on discovering and defining the assets and qualities that make the city unique in the region. Through this community-wide effort, Newport News will create a unified message and communications strategy that highlights the city’s distinct attributes. Community engagement is critical in this process. To ensure the new city brand captures the city’s diversity and unique offerings, Newport News has launched a survey. The questionnaire has been carefully crafted to determine the city’s strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities. The survey is available online in English and Spanish at www.shareNNva.com and will remain open until October 31. Individuals of all ages who live, work, visit, or attend school in Newport News are invited to respond, as are those who feel a connection to the city and want to offer feedback. To ensure everyone has the opportunity for their voices to be heard, print copies of the survey are available at all Newport News Public Library branches and community centers, as well as the Newport News Visitor Center (13560 Jefferson Avenue) and the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center (550 30th Street). Community members without broadband access are encouraged to visit one of the sites to complete the survey. English and Spanish versions of the survey are available at each location. Newport News has partnered with Jacksonville-based North Star Place Branding + Marketing on this project. In addition to the survey, North Star is conducting focus groups, interviews, phone conversations and virtual meetings to engage with the community. To get involved and track the project’s progress, visit https://www.ShareNNVA.com. Visit the Newport News Television YouTube page to view a video highlighting the project.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick. Halloween happenings at Warwick Valley Community Center

The Warwick Valley Community Center has two upcoming Halloween-related events for your calendar. On Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Halloween Hoopla will feature crafts, games and treats. You will learn how to make your own mask. Bring a pumpkin to carve. There also will be Tricky-tray and more. There will be a $5 per person fee to benefit the Warwick Valley Community Center’s youth programs.
WARWICK, NY
utoledo.edu

Multicultural Toledo Honors Course Connects Students to Community

On a bright June morning, students from Dr. Carla Pattin’s Multicultural Toledo Honors course wasted no time getting to work in the community garden at Tatum Park on City Park Avenue. Located close to the childhood home of famous jazz pianist Art Tatum, Tatum Park’s garden provides accessible fresh produce,...
TOLEDO, OH
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock community news in brief

The Lubbock Christian Women's Connection will host its Fall Fling Silent Auction Fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. and its regular luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Lubbock Country Club, 3400 Mesa Drive. Special speaker is Carolyn Simmons of Amarillo speaking on "Journey to Freedom: The...
LUBBOCK, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

St. Mark's environmental services team recognized

St. Mark’s Medical Center in La Grange recognizes the efforts of its environmental services (EVS) team as part of the recent National Environmental Services Week. The EVS team at SMMC routinely receives updated product and procedural training to ensure ongoing sanitary conditions are effectively maintained. “We depend on and appreciate the critical role that our EVS professionals play in our…
LA GRANGE, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

Student Council raises funds for cancer awareness

Each year during October, the Schulenburg ISD Secondary Student Council raises money to promote cancer awareness. The proceeds go to benefit a family that has been adversely affected by this disease. This year, the Student Council sold T-shirts to benefit Frank Schindler. He has long been an avid supporter of Schulenburg athletics and unfortunately was diagnosed with cancer in July. Schindler,…
SCHULENBURG, TX

