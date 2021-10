RINGGOLD, Va. — The Dan River volleyball team snapped a six-match losing streak by defeating William Campbell 3-0 on Tuesday evening in Naruna. The Wildcats took down the Generals by the scores of 25-5, 25-6, and 25-10 as they finished with 22 serving aces with 10 different players having at least one. Emily McVay had nine kills while Rebekah Stowe had seven aces, six kills, and five digs. Sierra Silvey added in 11 assists and four aces, Jenna Fletcher had six digs and three, and Kaylee Atkinson added in five assists and three kills against the Generals.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO