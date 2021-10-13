What we know about Valorant’s eighth map: Release date, layout

After a brief stretch there in 2020 where the world went MCU-less, Disney is back to launching Marvel movies and TV series at us so rapidly the Multiverse itself is coming apart. WandaVision introduced dangerous dark magic to the franchise, Loki altered time itself, and then Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings literally kicked off the big-screen portion of the MCU's Phase Four, which will get truly wonky in December's multiverse-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home. There's a lot happening, and sitting smack dab in the middle of all that chaos is Eternals, as close to a gamble as the MCU is ever going to get at this point. Featuring a gigantic ensemble cast, a cosmic story spanning thousands of years, and characters you wouldn't exactly call "well-known," Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao's is a lot to take in, even without the Multiverse of Madness swirling around it.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO