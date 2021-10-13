Intel Confirms Arc Graphics Cards Will NOT Have Mining Restrictions

With the launch of Intel’s dedicated gaming graphics cards (Arc Alchemist) expected to be made possibly at CES 2022 (which kicks off in January), there is certainly a lot of buzz surrounding a long-overdue third player finally entering the GPU market. With one of the biggest hopes from consumers being that Intel might’ve been able to get models onto the market in decent levels of supply, however, following a report via Videocardz, the news isn’t encouraging as they have just confirmed that Arc Alchemist will not feature any kind of mining limiting technology!