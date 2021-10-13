CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharkoon Launches its Skiller SFM11 Gaming Chair Mats

By Mike Sanders
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharkoon has announced the launch of its new Skiller SFM11 gaming mats. With the SKILLER SFM11, Sharkoon now presents a hard-wearing floor-protection mat in four different motif designs. With a diameter of 120 centimetres, it offers a wide range of movement, which is particularly advantageous in hectic game situations. The underside is made of non-slip silicone, which means that the mat should always hold its ground, even during the most forceful movements from above. The thickness of five millimetres protects any surface from scratches caused by chair casters and effectively muffles noises. In addition, the polyester surface allows the mat to be easily cleaned.

