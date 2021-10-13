Sharkoon Launches its Skiller SFM11 Gaming Chair Mats

If you're looking for gaming chair recommendations, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best gaming chairs available in 2021, including a variety of racing seat desk chairs, rockers, recliners, and even a high-tech beanbag. From Secretlab's new Titan Evo Series to newcomer Mavix's premium M9 gaming chair, there are plenty of stellar options on this list. Nowadays, the best gaming chairs tend to cost at least $400 or more. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, make sure to check out our guide to the best budget gaming chairs. For more essential gaming equipment for your setup, we have roundups of the best gaming desks, best gaming headsets, and the best capture cards for streaming on Twitch and YouTube.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO