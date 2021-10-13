CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD Adrenalin 21.10.2 – Game Ready for Back 4 Blood & The Riftbreaker

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD graphics card owners, yes, it’s another week, so you know what that means! – Yes, a brand new GPU driver has been released, and the chances are high that it’s likely set to start bothering you to make the update (presuming you haven’t already). While I daresay that this will be nothing more than annoying to many of you, however, if you are planning to pump some hours into Back 4 Blood or The Riftbreaker, then it certainly seems to be worth the effort as game-ready optimisations are ready, waiting, and at your disposal!

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

