Noctua Launch chromax.black NF-A12x25 Fans & NH-U12A Cooler LGA1700 Support

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoctua has announced the launch of the much anticipated black versions of its award-winning NF-A12x25 120mm fan and NH-U12A CPU cooler as well as the matching NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers. Staying true to the successful formula of the original models, the new NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black.swap and NH-U12A chromax.black combines the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look. The black NH-U12A already supports Intel’s upcoming LGA1700 (Alder Lake-S) platform.

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

