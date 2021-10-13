Noctua Launch chromax.black NF-A12x25 Fans & NH-U12A Cooler LGA1700 Support
Noctua has announced the launch of the much anticipated black versions of its award-winning NF-A12x25 120mm fan and NH-U12A CPU cooler as well as the matching NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers. Staying true to the successful formula of the original models, the new NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black.swap and NH-U12A chromax.black combines the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look. The black NH-U12A already supports Intel’s upcoming LGA1700 (Alder Lake-S) platform.www.eteknix.com
