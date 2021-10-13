CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Available for Courthouse Safety

By marshall
kdmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court has established a grant program to improve the safety and security of courthouses and other facilities where court proceedings are held. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature provided $500,000 for the grant program. Any county board or other local government entity responsible for providing...

kdmanews.com

