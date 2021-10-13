CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Outseer expands fraud prevention value for customers with identity-centric capabilities

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced new identity-centric capabilities for Outseer Fraud Manager product offering. New solution for account enrollment protection: Outseer Fraud Manager customers can now enroll their users into new digital services, leveraging biometric facial detection capabilities to prevent fake accounts from synthetic and stolen identities. Powering this solution is technology to validate a live human face against a Government issued ID, and document verification against third-party databases.

