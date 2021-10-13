Outseer expands fraud prevention value for customers with identity-centric capabilities

ThreatConnect released ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier 6.0 (RQ 6.0), continuing its innovation in the emerging field of cyber risk quantification. ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier (RQ) enables companies to see the financial risks they face from cyber attacks and also prioritize investments that provide the best ROI. RQ’s calculations are informed by your internal environment, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, operations and response data found within ThreatConnect and other integrations. RQ is distinctly different from other approaches offered in the market as it focuses on automation and data integration, and delivers value in days and weeks as opposed to months and years.

SOFTWARE ・ 18 HOURS AGO