Unbound CORE virtualizes key management via single pane of glass cryptographic platform

Pronto — a leader in partner ecosystem management — announced recently it has raised $4 million in seed funding to help companies harness the full potential of their business partnerships by offering a highly secure, customizable, collaborative platform on which companies and partners can manage, automate, and track the development of their solutions and go-to-market efforts. And the new investment was led by Work-Bench with participation from Vertex Ventures US, Firebolt Ventures and Tau Ventures.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO