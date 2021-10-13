Former Monte Teacher Inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Former Montevideo teacher William (Bill) Svendsgaard of St. Louis Park, Minnesota was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on October 14 for his lifetime achievements and contributions to 4-H. Svendsgaard was one of 16 people inducted during the Washington, D.C. ceremony held at Gallaudet University, and was honored by University of Minnesota and the Minnesota 4-H Youth Development Program. He is known for creative arts and working with youth from marginalized communities.