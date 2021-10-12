Chris Pearson's fatal stabbing came after apartment complex fight over noise ... star of MTV's Ex On The Beach was 25

The fatal stabbing of Ex On The Beach personality Chris Pearson at 25 came after a fight over noise at the San Fernando Valley apartment complex he lived in.

Insiders told TMZ on Tuesday that Pearson was at the pool area of the complex making noise at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Pearson and a person who was on a balcony began yelling at one another, and Pearson went to confront the person inside the apartment building, where he was stabbed, sources told the outlet.

Sources told the outlet that the suspect in the stabbing left the premises before police showed up.

Pearson died at a local hospital at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, about an hour-and-a-half after the stabbing, police told TMZ.

Police told the outlet that they are seeking witnesses and video footage in the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said, but authorities are confident they will find the suspect.

Tragic: Friends started a GoFundMe for the professional DJ's family in Colorado , calling his death the result of a 'tragic encounter' in the campaign's description

Reality OG: He appeared on the very first season of Ex On The Beach in 2018

Charismatic: Though he initially came off like a party animal he also showed his softer side when confronted by two of his exes, even crying on camera over one of them

Friends started a GoFundMe for the professional DJ's family in Colorado, calling his death the result of a 'tragic encounter' in the campaign's description.

'Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish,' the page went on. 'We ask that you please donate or share this to help His mother and the family out with funeral expenses. No donation is too small, every cent counts. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.'

As of the time of publication, the page had achieved more than $6,000 of their $30k goal.

Pearson appeared on 11 episodes of the the very first season of Ex On The Beach in 2018.

He was one of the only people that appeared to have no TV experience, despite the concept of the show being a dating match up for outcasts from other reality shows. Though he initially came off like a party animal he also showed his softer side when confronted by two of his exes, even crying on camera over one of them.

Since he went on to have a successful DJ career under the moniker 'Creatures Ferris.'

The MTV world was devastated to learn of Chris's death.

Teen Mom's Taylor Selfridge commented a sad face emoji and prayer hands under his last Instagram, writing: 'This is heartbreaking.'

Fellow Ex On The Beach-er Cory Wharton took to Twitter to write a simple: 'RIP.'