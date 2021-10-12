CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

England captain Harry Kane admits his performances 'have NOT been there in the last few weeks' but backs himself to turn form around after drawing another blank against Hungary

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

England captain Harry Kane admits his level of play has not been at the level expected in the past few weeks but vowed to turn it around.

Gareth Southgate's number nine struggled in the draw against Hungary on Tuesday night and was even substituted late on in the 76th minute for Tammy Abraham.

He is also yet to score in six Premier League appearances for Tottenham and after being heavily linked with Manchester City in the summer, Kane admits he is underperforming but says he remains 'confident in his ability.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4vmg_0cQCOtas00
England captain Harry Kane admits his level of play has not been at the level expected
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIER4_0cQCOtas00
Kane struggled on Tuesday night and was substituted by his manager in the 76th minute 

'It’s natural that people think like that, people are entitled to their opinion,' Kane told ITV in response to criticism of the start to his season.

'At the end of the day I’m my own biggest critic and put pressure on me to perform. Everyone who knows me knows I’m confident whenever I’m play.

'I’m as clear as anything, a lot of noise around me, when you’re a high level sportsman you could expect that.

'Performances for club and country maybe haven’t been there last few weeks but I’m confident in my ability – sometimes that’s just the way it goes.'

Ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright told ITV after Tuesday's World Cup qualifier that the 28-year-old does not look sharp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZlg3_0cQCOtas00
Kane drew another blank against Hungary and is yet to score in the Premier League this season

'At the moment he’s not playing well. He doesn’t look sharp,' Wright said.

'He’s an elite striker and when he’s playing like this you are going to answer questions.

'But he doesn’t seem sharp – these instances where he should be staying onside, to get the opportunity, but he’s going deep and at the moment he doesn’t seem at the right place.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Kane a victim of own consistency but doubts linger after drought continues with England

After so conspicuously taking his captain off, Gareth Southgate refused to single him out.The England manager had removed Harry Kane when his side were toiling for a goal against Hungary, but of course wouldn’t bite on any questions about him.“I just think tonight we didn’t play as well as a team as we should and we can,” Southgate said.“In the end we need to refresh that and get fresh legs into the game. With any of the forward players there’s always a story when we take them off.“They’re big players. We have to have a team able to do that....
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Harry Kane
Daily Mail

'There is no middle ground with Kane... he needs to do more when he's not at his best': Roy Keane unimpressed by England captain as he's hauled off by Gareth Southgate amid ongoing slump

Roy Keane has criticised Harry Kane for not offering enough to the England team when he is struggling to put in his best performances. Kane was largely anonymous on Tuesday evening as England laboured to a poor 1-1 draw at home to Hungary in a World Cup qualifier. The Three...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Harry Kane could BREAK Wayne Rooney's record of 37 competitive goals for England in tonight's World Cup qualifier against Hungary... but how do the former team-mates compare on the big stage?

Even despite his underwhelming start to his Tottenham season, Harry Kane is on the cusp of England history when Gareth Southgate's men face Hungary tonight. The Three Lions need two wins from their last three qualifying games to guarantee a spot at next year's World Cup in Qatar. And while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Roy Keane tears into Harry Kane following poor Hungary performance

Roy Keane tore into Harry Kane following poor his performance against Hungary on Tuesday night. England drew 1-1 at home with Hungary, and Kane failed to get on the scoresheet, despite having a number of chances to win the game for his country. This has been a familiar sight for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Itv#Ex Arsenal
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Harry Kane is NOT undroppable! The England captain looked lost with only 21 touches against Hungary - he must snap out of his sulk for both club and country

No search party was needed in the end but England’s staff must have been tempted to deploy one when Harry Kane’s number was being held up at Wembley Stadium. For 76 minutes, the Tottenham striker was the definition of lost. He managed only 21 touches of the ball and had zero joy against Hungary’s three-man defence. So Gareth Southgate decided he had seen enough — it was time to hook the captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Harry Kane hits BACK at critics of his early season displays for club and country - with England and Tottenham talisman ready to hit top form despite not scoring a Premier League goal in SIX appearances

Harry Kane has hit back at critics of his early season performances, insisting he is ready to hit top form despite not scoring a Premier League goal so far this season. Five of Kane’s six club goals have arrived in the Europa Conference League, while his only other strike was in the Carabao Cup against Wolves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate criticises ‘unusually disjointed performance’ in Hungary draw

Gareth Southgate will pore over an “unusually disjointed performance” against Hungary to ensure England put it right and wrap up World Cup qualification next month. A home match against Albania and trip to minnows San Marino are all that remains for the Group I leaders on the road to Qatar, with the unbeaten Three Lions holding a three-point cushion over nearest rivals Poland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo downplays Harry Kane's dramatic dip in form stressing 'he is much more than goals' with the England captain still yet to score in the Premier League this season

Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that he's 'relaxed' over Harry Kane's lack of form for Tottenham so far this season. The England captain is yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season and is coming off an international break where he failed to find the back of the net for his country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kieran Trippier ‘speechless’ to captain England against Andorra

Kieran Trippier cannot wait to lead England out in front of fans for the first time, with the right-back grateful to Gareth Southgate for his continued support as he prepares to skipper the side against Andorra.The 31-year-old has established himself as a key component of the Three Lions set-up since making his debut in a friendly against France in 2017.Trippier shone in the run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and will win his 35th cap in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra, where Southgate confirmed the Atletico Madrid right-back will wear the captain’s armband.The full-back skippered the national team...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Andorra vs England betting odds: Will Harry Kane score a hat-trick?

The latest international break is almost upon us and all eyes will be on the home nations as they look to take another step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup. England’s campaign has been a successful one so far, with five wins and a draw putting the Three Lions in a commanding position at the top of the group.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ian Wright urges England to stick with attacking plan despite Hungary draw

England manager Gareth Southgate has been urged by Ian Wright to not “give up” on his attacking plan despite Tuesday’s underwhelming 1-1 draw against Hungary. Southgate fielded Phil Foden and Mason Mount as central midfielders behind a front three of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish but despite that array of attacking options England struggled to create chances as they were held at Wembley. The England manager is looking to evolve his side following the Euros and although the Three Lions dropped their first points at home in a qualifying fixture since 2012, Wright said they are heading in...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy