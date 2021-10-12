CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exposed: The HUGE problem with Australia's newest airline Bonza - as boss promises to beat other carriers' prices by up to 40% and open up new routes

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A new Australian airline that promises to offer domestic flights up to 40 per cent cheaper than its competitors has revealed there is one huge catch.

Tim Jordan, the CEO of the low cost airline Bonza has revealed the carrier only has about two or three planes currently at its disposal.

The revelation comes after the airline boss pledged planes would take to Australian skies early next year, with tickets to go on sale in just a few months time.

The chief executive was asked pointblank how many planes he had by host Karl Stefanovic on the Today Show on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtouD_0cQCOi8700
Tim Jordan, the CEO of the low cost airline Bonza (pictured) has revealed the carrier only has about two or three planes currently at its disposal despite promising flights early next year

'We start small like any business. It is property, you can't suddenly go here is 20 aircraft let's get on with it,' Mr Jordan replied.

'So we will be starting with two to three aircraft. Those aircraft are currently in North America. Brand new aircraft and they're heading our way in the first quarter of 2022.'

The CEO said subject to regulatory approval his Bonza planes would be taking off in the second quarter of 2022.

'So you're not exactly making Qantas nervous with the three aircraft just yet,' host Karl Stefanovic quipped.

'No and we shouldn't,' the airline boss replied with a laugh.

'This is about growing the market. This is about stimulating new leisure travel. This isn't about the business traveller.

'There is some wonderful airlines already in this country, this is not about stealing any market from anybody.

'This is about opening up travel choice across more of the country to more regional centres with more nonstop routes and more destinations.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBXF3_0cQCOi8700
Australia is soon to get a brand new domestic airline called Bonza (pictured, a Bonza plane)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zav0R_0cQCOi8700
Almost half of the routes Bonza planes will operate are not currently available to travellers without a connection in a capital city (pictured, people in Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast)

Almost half of the routes Bonza planes will operate are not currently available to travellers without an inconvenient connection in a capital city, the CEO said.

Mr Jordan said in instances where the route is already operated by another airline, Bonza will offer a low cost alternative for the first time in history.

'If you're going away for a three day weekend and you have to connect via an intermediate point that really does slow down your plans and eat into your travel budget,' he explained.

'So this is about going point-to-point, more routes, more destinations and it will generally save 30 to 40 per cent versus existing fare levels.'

Bonza, which is backed by a US investment firm and headed by ex-Virgin Blue executive Tim Jordan, is promising 'ultra low prices' to travel the country in 2022.

'Bonza's mission is to encourage more travel by providing more choices and ultra-low fares, particularly into leisure destinations where travel is now often limited to connections via major cities,' CEO and founder Mr Jordan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQekO_0cQCOi8700
The airline will have a focus on regional communities with new domestic routes in the works (pictured, Bateman's Bay on the NSW South Coast)

Bonza's ambition is broad but it appears there will be a focus on regional communities, with new routes in the wings.

While the airline's network is still under wraps Bonza planes will seek to bypass major cities and take passengers directly to 'leisure destinations'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRlZo_0cQCOi8700
Pictured: Bonza CEO Tim Jordan

Mr Jordan has more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry and recently was managing director of FlyArystan, the first low-cost carrier in Central Asia.

The airline boss began his career with United Airlines before moving on to Virgin, Cebu Pacific in the Phillipines and most recently FlyArystan.

US investment firm 777 Partners is backing Bonza, which subject to regulatory approval expects to launch services in early 2022 with Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

'We see huge potential in the Australian market to deliver the benefits and options that an independent low fare airline brings,' 777 Partners managing partner Josh Wander said in a statement.

The Miami-based private investment firm also invests in the Canadian airline Flair, the only independent low-cost carrier in the country.

Bonza will sport white and purple livery on its aircraft and plans to base its headquarters in regional Australia, with the exact location yet to be revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhL9N_0cQCOi8700
The affordable new airline will focus on domestic travel throughout Australia in early 2022 (pictured, people in Byron Bay on Australia's east coast)

The announcement of the new domestic airline comes just a day after lockdown restrictions were eased in NSW after 106 days of strict stay-at-home orders.

Sydneysiders can now move anywhere across the Harbour City as far as the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, or Shellharbour but are still unable to travel regionally.

Premier Dominic Perrottet on Monday suggested the international border would open for fully vaccinated NSW residents from as early as November 1.

When the state hits the 80 per cent double-dose mark earmarked for October 25, domestic travel will resume with millions finally allowed to book a trip.

The fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel unrestricted all over the state, meaning road trips, camping breaks and holidays up and down the coast will be back on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsTIg_0cQCOi8700
When NSW hits the 80 per cent double-dose mark earmarked for October 25, domestic travel will resume and allow millions to book a trip (pictured, Byron Bay in NSW)

Caravan parks and camping grounds will be allowed to operate, including for those that are not fully-vaccinated.

In Victoria, intrastate travel will also be allowed after the 80 per cent fully-jabbed rate is hit - due to be around November 5.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison echoed the premier's sentiments when he pledged to fast-track international travel for the fully vaccinated in November.

Mr Morrison announced on Monday he had discussed opening the border early for holiday-hungry NSW residents when home quarantine is made available.

'The NSW premier and I have been discussing how we can accelerate our plan to open international travel when home quarantine is made available,' he said.

'I know the NSW Government is looking at ways to fast track home quarantine in November and if that happens we will be able to move to facilitate the opening up of the international border into NSW sooner.

'Now, that would mean home quarantine for vaccinated Australians wishing to return home via Sydney and giving the option for international travel for vaccinated Australians to leave and return.'

Travellers would be required to isolate at home for seven-days after returning from international destinations like London, Fiji, Canada, mainlands Europe and the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqlZL_0cQCOi8700
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged to fast-track international travel for NSW residents once home quarantine becomes available (pictured, a woman in Byron Bay)

Australia's flagship airline Qantas has announced it will resume flights on November 14, with flights scheduled to London, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Singapore.

The major airline had planned for international flights to resume on December 18, but said on Friday this would now be moved a month forward.

Qantas will start flying three weekly Sydney to London services and the same number of Sydney to Los Angeles return flights from November 14.

Vaccinated travellers will be able to quarantine at home for seven days upon their return while quarantine-free travel may also be set up for certain countries such as New Zealand.

States and territories will resume international travel at different times given varying vaccination rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KA7hN_0cQCOi8700
Australia's flagship airline Qantas has announced it will resume flights for December 18, with flights scheduled to London, Los Angeles and Vancouver (pictured, a woman in Singapore)

On current projections NSW will hit the 80 per cent vaccination rate on October 16. Victoria will reach the mark on November 23, Queensland on December 8 and Western Australia on December 15.

Qantas will require all passengers to be fully vaccinated while they must also provide a negative PCR Covid test 72 hours before departure.

NSW is conducting a four-week trial of seven-day home quarantine for returning Australians with the aim of stamping out hotel quarantine by the time the borders open late this year.

Where can I travel in NSW at each vaccination milestone?

70 PER CENT VACCINATION (Expected October 11)

- Fully vaccinated residents can travel more than 5km from their homes and leave their LGAs with the scrapping of the travel rule

- But Greater Sydney residents will not be permitted to enter the state's regions

- Those who are unvaccinated will not be permitted to travel further than 5km from their homes

80 PER CENT VACCINATION (Expected late October)

- Fully-vaccinated residents will be able to travel unrestricted through Greater Sydney and the state's regional areas

- Greater Sydney residents will be allowed to travel anywhere in the state

CHANGES FROM DECEMBER 1

- Domestic travel within Australia will be permitted but will be remain dependent on the border rules of individual states.

- PM Scott Morrison said he intends to reopen Australia's border when 80 per cent of the nation's population is fully vaccinated, expected by December.

- Mr Morrison has pledged to fast-track international travel for fully vaccinated NSW residents by November

- Australian airline Qantas has flagged international flights for the double-jabbed will resume on December 18.

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Cricket Australia rejects ECB suggestion to move first Ashes Test to Sydney in bid for England players to avoid quarantine

Cricket Australia have rejected a suggestion from the ECB to move the first Ashes Test to Sydney to enable England’s players to avoid quarantine. Joe Root’s side are due to fly to Brisbane at the start of next month to prepare for the first Test at the Gabba in December, with the tough border restrictions in Queensland condemning them to 14 days in isolation.
SPORTS
manofmany.com

Australia’s First Hard Seltzer Pop-Up Bar is Opening in Sydney This Friday

Seltzer has taken the world by storm, and now Sydneysiders can get in on the action with locally-owned brand FELLR launching Australia’s first pop-up hard seltzer bar. Opening this Friday, 8 October, The FELLR Garden of Fizz Bar is situated within Sydney’s iconic Royal Botanic Gardens offering their full range of alcoholic seltzer as well as tasty bites to snack on.
RESTAURANTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
