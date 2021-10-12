CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen embraces Mother Earth during nature outing with daughter Vivian and son Benjamin

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 7 days ago

Gisele Bundchen was all about Mother Earth on Instagram Tuesday.

The 41-year-old retired Victoria's Secret Angel posted a photo of herself enjoying nature with daughter Vivian and son Benjamin.

The supermodel paired the snap with a short message in both Portuguese and English which read: 'Contact with nature is essential for the health and well-being of children and for all of us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUHI9_0cQCObx200
In the great outdoors: Gisele Bundchen spent time in nature with her daughter Vivian and son Benjamin in a new Instagram

In Bundchen's very first shot, she was seen hugging her two children while they stood in the trunk of a partially hollowed-out tree.

The supermodel sported a plain white t-shirt and a pair of light blue jeans while spending time with her children.

The fashion industry personality's lovely blonde locks fell onto her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the lighter tones of her outfit.

She also accessorized with a single necklace that added a little bit of shine to her clothing ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gF6J_0cQCObx200
Luscious locks: The former Victoria's Secret Angel's gorgeous blonde hair contrasted beautifully with the flatter tones of her clothing

Bundchen and Brady, 44, were initially introduced by a mutual friend of theirs in 2006, and they quickly began a relationship.

Prior to becoming romantically involved with the future father of her children, the supermodel was in a long-term relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio that lasted throughout the early 2000s.

In 2007, it was revealed that the professional football player's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child, and the runway regular has served as his oldest son's stepmother from birth.

The happy couple remained together following the arrival of Brady's eldest child, and they went on to become engaged after two years of dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btkgu_0cQCObx200
Happy couple: Bundchen and the future father of her children were initially introduced by a mutual friend in 2006, and they went on to begin a relationship not long after their first meeting

Bundchen and her husband went on to tie the knot at a ceremony in Santa Monica in 2009, and they held a second wedding just months after their first.

The pair eventually started a family and welcomed Benjamin in that very same December.

The two later added their daughter Vivian to their lives three years after the arrival of their first child.

The social media personality and her husband later fielded rumors of a divorce after Brady was implicated in a scandal regarding deflated footballs in 2015, although they remained together after that.

Bundchen previously published a memoir entitled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, and she expressed via People that, following the birth of her oldest child, her professional aspirations were changed completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwAtS_0cQCObx200
Big family: The happy couple welcomed their two children into their lives following their 2009 wedding, and Bundchen serves as a stepmother to Brady's older son

'I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me,' she said.

The supermodel did not mince words about having reality set in after she became a mother, which affected her to her core.

'All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock,' she expressed.

Bundchen also made a point of addressing her relationship with Brady and noted that their feelings were in sync much of the time.

'When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they're sad it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them,' she remarked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1ebp_0cQCObx200
Being honest: Bundchen previously discussed how having children affected her professional prospects in her memoir

