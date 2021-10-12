CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix reveals Squid Game is the streaming service's biggest launch EVER with 111 million fans

Netflix's Squid Game has become the biggest launch in the streaming service's history, with 111 million fans watching the show since its debut on September 17.

The South Korean hit series has become quite the pop culture phenomenon upon launch, easily surpassing the 82 million accounts that watched Bridgerton in that show's first 28 days.

The show is currently the #1 show on Netflix's Top 10 lists in 94 countries around the globe, also becoming the first South Korean show to become the #1 show in the United States, according to CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBZPF_0cQCL55m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tN0QG_0cQCL55m00
While the viewership data is certainly impressive, it doesn't necessarily mean that 111 million Netflix accounts have watched the show from start to finish.

Netflix's viewership metrics count a 'viewer' as one who has watched at least two minutes of the show, though that same metric has been applied to all of its other shows.

Regardless, the 111 million viewers represents more than half of Netflix's global subscriber base of 209 million, which is even more impressive considering the show doesn't feature any major stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iS45_0cQCL55m00
Minyoung Kim, Netflix's vice president of content for Korea, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand said the show, 'has broken through beyond our wildest dreams.'

'When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world,' Kim said.

'Squid Game' gave [Netflix] more confidence that our global strategy is going towards the right direction,' Kim added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbP6U_0cQCL55m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg7zI_0cQCL55m00
Squid Game was first announced at Netflix back in September 2019, when it was titled Round Six.

The series, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk (The Fortress) who wrote and directed each of the nine episodes, centers on a contest where 456 people are brought together from different walks of life.

The primary thing they have in common is they're all riddled with massive debt, and offered a chance to win billions by playing a series of children's games... though with deadly consequences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29R8PG_0cQCL55m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNcVR_0cQCL55m00

The series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Hoyeon, Oh Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae and Lee Byung-hun.

Despite the show's astronomical success, Netflix has yet to reveal whether or not Squid Game will be renewed for a second season yet.

If Netflix does pick it up for a second season, it may very well be one of the streaming services' most anticipated shows to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AhGL_0cQCL55m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdYmx_0cQCL55m00
