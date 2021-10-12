Rebecca Judd reveals she lets her children watch Love Island Australia - as she films her twin sons, five, and daughter, seven, cheering in front of the TV

Love Island Australia isn't exactly family-friendly TV.

But that doesn't seem to bother footy WAG Rebecca Judd, who allowed her children to watch the raunchy Channel Nine dating show on Tuesday night.

She shared a video to Instagram of her twin sons Tom and Darcy, five, and daughter Billie, seven, cheering in front of the television while watching the program.

That's one way to keep the kids entertained! Rebecca Judd has revealed she lets her children watch raunchy dating show Love Island Australia

'Anyone else loving Taku? We are!' the mother of four, 38, captioned the post, referring to one of the contestants.

In the video, her young sons could be seen screaming Taku's name.

The third season of Love Island Australia premiered on Nine and 9Now on Monday, and airs weeknights from 8:45pm.

Based on the British format, the show follows a bunch of sexy singles as they 'couple up' in a luxury villa in the hope of winning a major cash prize.

Love Island Australia is hosted by Sophie Monk.

While the program includes sexual content, it is also known for its feel-good humour, social commentary and genuine love stories.

It comes after Bec, the wife of retired Carlton great Chris Judd, spoke to Now to Love last month about how her family had been coping during the lockdown.

She said homeschooling had been particularly tough, but she was able to switch off after a busy day of remote learning by mixing a margarita and putting on her favourite music.

'I'm currently homeschooling four kids so every day is a little bit crazy,' she said.

Bec, who co-owns activewear label Jaggad, focuses on her day job in the evenings before dinner and after her kids go to sleep, leaving the days free for schooling.

'It's pretty hard to get any work done with four kids home schooling, and keeping on top of the house,' she said.

But once she's done working, she unwinds with cocktails and music.

'I love putting on one of my playlists! I also burn my favourite candle and make a margarita,' she said.

The socialite added that while her packed daily routine isn't 'ideal', she remains positive because she 'won't be working like this forever'.

The Judds are parents to son Oscar, 10, daughter Billie, seven, and twin boys Darcy and Tom, five.