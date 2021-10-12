CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm so into blood right now': Vanessa Hudgens shows off her spooky side as one of several celebrity guest judges in gory teaser trailer for drag competition series Dragula

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens is set to appear as one of several celebrity guest judges on the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.

In a teaser trailer released Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress sat confidently on the judges panel in a gothic getup consisting of a spiked choker and matching bustier.

'I'm so into blood right now' confessed Hudgens with a grin as competitors served their goriest looks in the hopes of being crowned the 'next drag supermonster.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBgVV_0cQCKGT300
Spooky: Vanessa Hudgens is set to appear as one of several celebrity guest judges on the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula

The quip was an homage to Vanessa's famous 'I'm so into voguing right now' line, which she uttered during her judging stint on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars in 2018.

For her Dragula appearance, the Princess Switch star layered up with a studded moto jacket and traded in her monochromatic mane for an edgy blonde and brunette do.

She amplified her already gorgeous features with makeup inspired by The Craft, which proved tame in comparison to the blood and gore delivered by the season's contestants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1h6O_0cQCKGT300
Coming soon: Season four will premiere October 19 on AMC Shudder, the network's horror-based streaming service

Other Dragula guest judges include the likes of What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillen, alternative rocker Poppy, and drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen.

Dragula, hosted and created by The Boulet Brothers, recruits nine drag performers to navigate 'morbid themes and dark challenges' in the hopes of winning a $100,000 prize.

Unlike RuPaul's Drag Race, the competition encourages competitors to trade in glamour for gore in order to create the ultimate drag supermonster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjJxJ_0cQCKGT300
Star-studded: Poppy will also appear as a guest judge, as per the official teaser trailer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atJY2_0cQCKGT300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3wL0_0cQCKGT300
Having a blast: What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillen had a huge smile on his face as he judged the competition

Along with the impressive horror looks, audiences will be treated to a ton of awe-worthy drama as competitors begin to feel the heat.

Dragula first aired on Halloween of 2016 and is inspired by the Boulet Brothers' long time night-club competition of the same name.

Season four will premiere October 19 on AMC Shudder, the network's horror-based streaming service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QZiY_0cQCKGT300
Concept: Dragula, hosted and created by The Boulet Brothers, recruits nine drag performers to navigate 'morbid themes and dark challenges' in the hopes of winning a $100,000 prize
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfIu2_0cQCKGT300
Horror: Unlike RuPaul's Drag Race, the competition encourages competitors to trade in glamour for gore in order to create the ultimate drag supermonster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kha9R_0cQCKGT300
 Cult following: Dragula first aired on Halloween of 2016 and is inspired by the Boulet Brothers' long time night-club competition of the same name

Hudgens has made it known that she is a huge fan of Halloween and all the aesthetics that come with it, often showing off her elaborate, spooky costumes on social media.

Though the holiday is weeks away, the High School Musical alum got an early start to the celebrations by recently staging a 'gothic wedding' with her best friend GG Magree in Los Angeles.

Vanessa rocked a waist-length faux-nytail with a black sailor-style mini-dress and matching thigh-high stockings, while Magree wore a black bridal veil with a strapless PVC corseted mini-dress and stockings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZrH9_0cQCKGT300
Spirit of the season: The High School Musical alum got an early start to the Halloween celebrations by recently staging a 'gothic wedding' with her best friend GG Magree in Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oL4ua_0cQCKGT300
Costumes galore: Vanessa rocked a waist-length faux-nytail with a black sailor-style mini-dress and matching thigh-high stockings, while Magree wore a black bridal veil with a strapless PVC corseted mini-dress and stockings

