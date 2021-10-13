CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: William Shatner goes into space on Blue Source's NS-18 mission

Bolivar Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happens this Wednesday (18), the basis of a Glowing blue Origin company in Western world Texas (USA), a launch of an NS mission 18, or a second manned suborbital flight of a company . Electronic one 2 crew none other than William Shatner, actor who played Captain Kirk in Star Trek in the years 1960. The takeoff was scheduled for 11they would (from Braslia), however there was a temporary suspension of the countdown , in Capital t-18 minutes. You can follow the live flight, from dieses 07they would20, with the Sidereal Messenger.

www.bolivarcom.com

CBS Chicago

Just Back From Space, William Shatner Visits Wizard World Convention In Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
ROSEMONT, IL
ABC4

Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Earth instead. William voiced his disapproval in an interview with the BBC aired Thursday, a day after the former “Star […]
U.K.
AOL Corp

William Shatner 'overwhelmed by sadness' while discussing spaceflight

Just one day after hurtling into space on the Blue Origin rocket, an emotional William Shatner appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the profound experience. The 90-year-old actor revealed that the once-in-a-lifetime trip was incredibly bittersweet. “I wish I had better news and more entertainment and jokes to tell...
CELEBRITIES
Times Leader

Our View: Shatner’s ‘profound experience’ a profound waste of money

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. There are a lot of reasons why “Star Trek” was so revolutionary when it came out in 1966. Even for those with only a passing interest in either science fiction or 1960s culture, its impact is still clear: the show and its subsequent spinoff series continue to have a massive influence over not only the way we conceptualize science fiction, but even the way we think of science.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Shatner’s First Words After Successful Blue Origin NS-18 Mission

The Blue Origin NS-18 Mission flight carrying “Star Trek” actor William Shatner has concluded a successful flight and return. This means 90-year-old Shatner has now become the oldest person to have flown in space. The actor/musician was deeply moved by the experience and the profoundness of his brief spaceflight resonated in Shatner’s first words.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bolivar Commercial

Captain Kirk, on 'Star Travel', travels this Wednesday into space on the ship over Jeff Bezos

The company Azure Origin, carry out billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos, is due to launch its second flight on suborbital carry out Texas tourism on Wednesday (13), with actor William Shatner, who personified the promise of space travel in the electronic TV movie series “Star Trek”. The “Capit Kirk” being a 2 four crew perform flight, all civilians.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

: William Shatner launch live stream, crew, and why NS-18 matters

Star Trek star William Shatner is about to go where no 90-year-old has gone before — just higher than than the internationally recognized boundary of space. Not exactly the final frontier, but certainly its front porch. On October 4 Blue Origin announced Shatner and three crewmates will fly to space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

Shatner among Blue Origin final NS-18 crew

Blue Origin has announced that actor William Shatner and Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, will fly on board New Shepard NS-18. Shatner’s career as an actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman has spanned 60 years. He famously originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in 1966 for the television series Star Trek. He.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

