Wautoma City Council approves 7-year streets/utilities project plan
At the Oct. 11 Common Council meeting, the council approved a 2022-2028 seven-year capital improvement program project list, involving six streets/utilities in Wautoma. MSA Project Engineer Chad Grundemann attended the meeting and presented the list to the council, which includes: 16th Avenue, Waupaca Street, South Sandcrest, the Main Street to St. Marie Street alley, Century Drive, and the access road to Milk Specialties and the Wautoma Gun Club.www.wausharaargus.com
