My Kitchen Rules star Zana Pali offloads her sleek and modern investment property in Brighton for 'close to $5million'

By Alisha Buaya
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Former My Kitchen Rules star Zana Pali has sold her luxurious investment property after just three weeks on the market.

The stunning five-bedroom home in Melbourne's affluent suburb of Brighton sold for close to $5million, reports realestate.com.au.

It has a sleek and modern exterior with a wrap-around grey fence, and the driveway leads down to an underground garage with space for up to five cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPt2n_0cQC7vmi00
Luxurious: My Kitchen Rules star Zana Pali has sold her investment property in Brighton for close to $5million. The house has a sleek and modern exterior with a wrap-around grey fence

The basement also houses the wine cellar and theatre room.

Upon entry via the ground floor, the home opens to a formal living room with double doors, and the guest bedroom.

There is also the spacious kitchen, fitted with top-of-the-range appliances, as well as the combined living and dining room.

The four other bedrooms are on the second floor, in addition to a common bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue2CF_0cQC7vmi00
Spacious: Upon entry via the ground floor, the home opens to a formal living room with double doors, and the guest bedroom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmUbX_0cQC7vmi00
Lavish living: The four other bedrooms are on the second floor. The spacious master suite features a balcony, a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite

The spacious master suite features a balcony, a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

Outside, there is an al fresco dining area and tiled swimming pool, perfect for outdoor entertaining on summer days.

Zana told realestate.com.au she and her husband, Gianni Romano, were 'really happy with the result'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wBlG_0cQC7vmi00
The great outdoors: Outside, there is an al fresco dining area and tiled swimming pool, perfect for outdoor entertaining on summer days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2o1R_0cQC7vmi00
Plans: Zana and her husband, Gianni Romano (left), who starred on My Kitchen Rules in 2016, recently purchased a plot of land on Brighton's prestigious Golden Mile

The couple, who starred on My Kitchen Rules in 2016, recently purchased a plot of land on Brighton's prestigious Golden Mile.

Their planned palace is set among other celebrity homes, including AFL couple Bec and Chris Judd's $7.3 million Spanish colonial-style mansion.

The Melbourne-based lawyers recently shared a glimpse of their 'dream home', which is set to include an underground nightclub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoti_0cQC7vmi00
Majestic: Their planned palace is set among other celebrity homes, including AFL couple Bec and Chris Judd's $7.3 million Spanish colonial-style mansion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470KGu_0cQC7vmi00
Luxe: The Melbourne-based lawyers recently shared a glimpse of their 'dream home', which is set to include an underground nightclub

'My whole life my dream has been to have a home on Brighton's Golden Mile,' Zana said.

The couple expect the $4million-plus property to be completed by July 2022.

Artist Sara Sidari created impressions of the home based on plans by Thomas & Williams architects and landscaper Jack Merlo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhNTy_0cQC7vmi00
Intricate: Artist Sara Sidari created impressions of the home based on plans by Thomas & Williams architects and landscaper Jack Merlo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4EWA_0cQC7vmi00
Features: Zana said, 'The house [design] is spectacular. It has a 6m-tall fireplace, it's pretty much glass on two sides and I'm planning to do a nightclub downstairs'

'The house [design] is spectacular. It has a 6m-tall fireplace, it's pretty much glass on two sides and I'm planning to do a nightclub downstairs,' Zana added.

The reality star explained she wasn't sure if their new Golden Mile property would be their 'forever home' but said it would certainly be their 'dream home'.

Zana and Gianni rose to fame as the 'legal eagles' on season seven of My Kitchen Rules in 2016. They share two sons, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRSzw_0cQC7vmi00
Reality stars: Zana and Gianni rose to fame as the 'legal eagles' on season seven of My Kitchen Rules in 2016. They share two sons, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one 

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

