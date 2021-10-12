University Ave. sidewalks closed by Memorial Union and Sigma Nu
The University Avenue sidewalks in front of the Memorial Union and Sigma Nu will be closed beginning this afternoon, from Tuesday, Oct. 12, through Wednesday, Oct, 20. Contractors will be continuing to work on the steam line repair underneath University Ave. between the Memorial Union and Sigma Nu. University Avenue will remain open for the duration of the project. The map above shows the pedestrian re-route.blogs.und.edu
