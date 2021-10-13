CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Elo Boosting is Harder than You Might Think…

By Shawn
digitalconnectmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELO boosting services are becoming more and more popular. With the rise of competitive games, many players needed ELO boosting services to boost their accounts to higher tier levels. These services are not restricted to a few games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike. Wherever there is a competition and a big community, there exist ELO boosting services. This service exists thanks to the players who are playing at a professional or close to a professional level. Beginner players might think that since ELO boosters are pro players, their jobs are easy. But that is not the case…

www.digitalconnectmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Life

Street Fighter II On The NES Looks Better Than You Might Expect

Street Fighter II was duly ported to pretty much every platform of the period – including the Game Boy – but one machine that didn't get the game was the NES. Sure, there was an unlicensed Famicom port by Hummer Team in 1992, but it was so terrible most people have scrubbed it from their memory banks.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

A Fortnite Movie May Be Closer Than You Think, Reports Claim

Fortnite is a game that needs no introduction – it’s been a staple of the gaming scene for several years, and to see it branching out into the multimedia space seems like a logical step. And given the slight uptick in video games being turned into movies (most notably with the Sonic: the Hedgehog film), Epic Games might be giving Fortnite a similar treatment.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

You might be unlocking your car with Android 12 sooner than you'd think

If you drive a car released within the last few years, you’re probably already used to relying on a keyless FOB to start your vehicle. Even if it’s faster than inserting an actual key into the ignition, it’s still another item that could end up lost at any moment. For most of this year, Google has been planning a transition to a world where your smartphone could double as a car key, and it’s starting to sound like that utopian future might not be so far off.
NFL
MSNBC

'Squid Game' on Netflix is smarter than you think

Over the past few weeks, the internet has been teeming with buzz surrounding “Squid Game,” the South Korean survivalist drama that hit No. 1 in 90 countries and has become Netflix’s biggest series launch ever. What explains the show’s astonishing explosion in popularity?. (Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Squid...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#You Might Think#Stress#European Union#Elo#Age Of Empires
The Next Web

Programming in ‘natural’ language is coming sooner than you think

Sometimes major shifts happen virtually unnoticed. On May 5, IBMannounced Project CodeNet to very little media or academic attention. CodeNet is a follow-up to ImageNet, a large-scale dataset of images and their descriptions; the images are free for non-commercial uses. ImageNet is now central to the progress of deep learning computer vision.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
handymantips.org

Why Branded Custom Packaging Matters More Than You Think

When it comes to your company, you need to stay on top of the latest marketing trends. If you don’t adopt the marketing strategies and tactics that your rivals use, your company is bound to fail. As a result,you must maintain a careful watch on anything that might help your company succeed and your customers remember you. One marketing trend that has been making the rounds in the business world is custom packaging of your goods. Customization of packaging benefits everyone, whether it’s a little business or a huge corporation.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: How to get Sora and everything to know about the final character

Nintendo’s best-selling multiplayer fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to add its final character.The popular Switch game, first released in 2018, has augmented its character roster with a number of new fighters over the past few years.Now, the game is set to add its final character: Sora, the lead character of Kingdom Hearts.Here’s everything you need to know about when Sora is arriving on Smash and how to acquire him.In order to add Sora to their roster, players must have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol 2.The pass affords access to five other previously released charcters: Min Min...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Metroid Dread’ Review: A Worthy Addition to Nintendo’s Classic Franchise

It’s been 20 years since the last original 2D entry in Nintendo’s classic science-fiction franchise, but “Metroid Dread” is exciting proof that one of gaming’s most well-known IPs still has plenty of life left in it. “Metroid Dread” is an expertly paced and satisfyingly challenging side-scrolling adventure bound to overjoy anyone who has ever liked moving a video game character to the left or right — even if the “Metroid” formula isn’t quite as fresh as it was several decades ago. A lack of innovation, especially compared to recent side-scrollers such as “Hollow Knight” and “Ori and the Will of the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Jobs
BigCountryHomepage

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES
WTAJ

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy