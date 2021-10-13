CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell 'Retires' After Bizarre On-Stage Rant

 5 days ago

The NEW YORK POST is reporting that SMASH MOUTH singer STEVE HARWELL is "retiring" after a bizarre on-stage rant captured on TIKTOK went viral. The 54-year-old rocker is taking time off to deal with his physical and mental health. The band was performing at the BIG SIP music festival in...

InsideHook

Smash Mouth’s Singer Threatened Audience With Murder

Let’s say you were at a concert and witnessed the vocalist of one band threaten to kill the audience’s family. What sort of music would you expect this band to perform? Your guess would probably be somewhere in the realm of metal (or, perhaps, an especially transgressive noise artist). Among the bands you wouldn’t expect to do something like this? Smash Mouth, a group who — their name aside — have a sound and demeanor that could accurately be described as “jocular.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell Taking a Brief Break from Band Due to Heart Issues

Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell is taking a brief hiatus from the band due to heart health issues. "Steve did take a couple weeks off but he is feeling great and will be back on stage with the band this Thursday in Jackson Mississippi," a Smash Mouth rep confirms to PEOPLE. The group is also scheduled to perform in Bethel, New York on Saturday.
San Francisco Chronicle

Smash Mouth frontman said to be retiring amid medical issues

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is retiring from the San Jose band as a result of medical issues, according to media accounts. “Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” a band representative told the New York Post. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”
SAN JOSE, CA
Steve Harwell
Marin Independent Journal

Smash Mouth vocalist retires from San Jose band after ‘chaotic show’

South Bay native Steve Harwell is reportedly retiring from Smash Mouth in order to focus on mental health issues. The news comes hot on the heels of video footage having surfaced that shows the 54-year-old singer engaging in incredibly bizarre and downright despicable behavior at a recent show by Smash Mouth — one of the most popular bands to ever come out of San Jose.
104.5 The Team

Viral Video Show Smash Mouth Singer Slurring Through Upstate New York Show

You remember Smash Mouth and their songs "Allstar" and "Walking On the Sun". They even did a very successful cover of "I'm A Believer" that appeared on the movie soundtrack for "Shrek". They are still touring and Saturday night appeared at the Big Sip in Bethel, New York. Singer Steve Harwell appears to have more than a big sip at this event.
