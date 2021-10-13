CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Boyfriend, Taylor Gahagen? Is the Tennis Star Engaged?

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Pegula is advancing at Indian Wells and in the tennis world at large. But her personal life still remains obscure to her growing legion of fans. Many ask who Jessica Pegula’s boyfriend is because she keeps her relationship on the downlow. Fans, however, are speculating that Jessica Pegula is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Gahagen. Is the tennis star preparing for a wedding? Quite possibly. We reveal the latest updates on her boyfriend here.

www.earnthenecklace.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Indian Wells 2021: Sloane Stephens vs Jessica Pegula Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

In the second round of the WTA-1000 Indian Wells 2021, World No. 24 and the 19h seeded Jessica Pegula will take on World No. 78 Sloane Stephens. A quarter-finalist at the 2014 Indian Wells, Sloane Stephens makes her 10th appearance at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens this year and has started the campaign in a good comeback win against Heather Watson defeating the Brit 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1. Stephens last played at the 2021 Chicago Classic where she was defeated in the 1st round itself.
TENNIS
International Business Times

Mama June Shocker: Rumored Boyfriend Announces Engagement To A Different Woman

Mama June Shannon has been linked to TikTok star Jordan McCollum since she confirmed her split from Geno Doak. But fans were taken aback this weekend when McCollum announced his engagement to a different woman. On Sunday, the 24-year-old internet personality proudly announced his engagement to fellow TikTok influencer Ashlyn...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Pegula
earnthenecklace.com

Cherelle Griner Wiki: Facts About Brittney Griner’s Wife

Brittney Griner’s off-the-court drama never fails to attract the Internet’s attention. After her brief feud with Kristine Anigwe and her bitter divorce from Glory Johnson, WNBA fans want to know who Brittney Griner’s girlfriend or wife is currently. The Phoenix Mercury star has moved on from her relationship drama and is now happily married to Cherelle Watson. Her wife is the reason why Griner opted to played in the shortened 2020 season as well. However, there’s very little known about who Cherelle Watson is. So we reveal more about their relationship in this Cherelle Griner wiki.
PHOENIX, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Cinnamon Witherspoon Wiki: Facts About Rapper Hitman Holla’s Girlfriend

Wild ‘N Out star Hitman Holla has revealed a terrifying incident involving his girlfriend. Unlike their YouTube pranks, this was not a joke. Hitman Holla’s girlfriend, Cinnamon, was shot in the face during a home break-in, he shared on social media Tuesday (October 12). The industry and the rapper’s fans have been sending their love and support to the couple during this horrific time. Some are asking who Cinnamon is and want to know more about their relationship. We reveal more about Hitman Holla’s girlfriend and her ordeal in this Cinnamon wiki.
BEAUTY & FASHION
earnthenecklace.com

Noah Schnacky’s Girlfriend? Is He Engaged to Kristin Marino?

Noah Schnacky is a singer-songwriter and YouTuber. But it’s his pranks that tend to take center stage. His latest one, though, has caused a frenzy. The influencer, who is pretty much an open book to his subscribers, made his relationship with TikTok star Kristin Marino public through his channel earlier this year. Only a few months later, Schnacky has caused engagement rumors to swirl. Are Noah Schnacky and Kristin Marino engaged? Here’s what the YouTube star had to say.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Hockey#The Tennis Star Engaged#Indian Wells#Relationship Tennis#Suny Fredonia#Canisius College#Wharton
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Bryce Baringer’s Girlfriend? Facts about Bella LeRoux

Bryce Baringer is more than just a footballer on the Michigan State Spartans team. As one of the last people to spend time with late MSU punter Mike Sadler, the Spartans’ current punter has been keeping his legacy alive. Amid his touching tribute to Sadler in the Nebraska game, Baringer’s personal life also has the Internet’s attention. Social media users specifically want to know who Bryce Baringer’s girlfriend is. Spartans followers are probably aware that he his dating fellow student-athlete Bella LeRoux. But for the unaware, we reveal more details about LeRoux here.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Shakur Stevenson’s Girlfriend, Young Lyric Announces Pregnancy

Young Lyric has a baby lyric on the way! The rapper and her current beau, Shakur Stevenson, are expecting their first child together. The low-key couple who have been treating their social media followers to glimpses of their relationship for a year announced Lyric’s pregnancy in October 2021. The former reality star who once famously dated NBA YoungBoy has her fans excited about the news. Here are more details about Young Lyric’s pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy