Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Boyfriend, Taylor Gahagen? Is the Tennis Star Engaged?

Brittney Griner’s off-the-court drama never fails to attract the Internet’s attention. After her brief feud with Kristine Anigwe and her bitter divorce from Glory Johnson, WNBA fans want to know who Brittney Griner’s girlfriend or wife is currently. The Phoenix Mercury star has moved on from her relationship drama and is now happily married to Cherelle Watson. Her wife is the reason why Griner opted to played in the shortened 2020 season as well. However, there’s very little known about who Cherelle Watson is. So we reveal more about their relationship in this Cherelle Griner wiki.

