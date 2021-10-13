New Video: Former State Rep. Rob Eissler Calls Incorporation Risky and Unnecessary
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rob Eissler, a former State Representative and 42-year resident of The Woodlands, is speaking out against incorporation. In a newly released video, Eissler, who spent a decade representing the community at the Texas Capitol and successfully fought to protect The Woodlands from forced annexation, said the push to incorporate is not only unnecessary, but also risky, rushed, and expensive.www.woodlandsonline.com
