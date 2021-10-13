2022 Honda Ridgeline arrives at Santa Maria Honda dealership

One of the most slept-on vehicles in the industry today is the Honda Ridgeline. The Ridgeline received high rankings from multiple sources for the 2021 model year, and the 2022 Ridgeline is getting even better. The Chevrolet Colorado has also been improved and will attempt to dethrone industry giants like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma. Which of these two improved compact pickup trucks is better? In a lot of different ways, the 2022 Honda Ridgeline beats the 2022 Chevy Colorado.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO