Eastern Market Main Street ED Steps Down

By Elizabeth O’Gorek
hillrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Market Main Street (EMMS) will shortly begin looking for new leadership. Current Executive Director (ED) Charles McCaffrey announced that he would step down officially as of Oct. 15, although he will provide support throughout the search for his successor. McCaffrey came to EMMS in November, 2019. After guiding the...

Related
Point Pleasant Register

Main Street survey available

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In an effort to better support local businesses and capitalize on potential opportunities, Main Street Point Pleasant is asking residents to complete a brief market survey. The survey is being carried out in partnership with Main Street West Virginia and the Downtown Professionals Network (DPN). According...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Main Street groups compete for funds

Beardstown and Jacksonville’s Main Street organizations are competing in Independent We Stand’s sixth annual America’s Main Streets contest, “Road to Recovery.”. “Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle said. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever to get behind these businesses with our support.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
pocahontastimes.com

Revitalize Marlinton takes a big step on Main Street

Downtown Marlinton – specifically on Main Street – has seen its fair share of destruction over the years. On January 2, 1968, the Alpine Hotel Building was destroyed by fire. On November 10, 2013, in the next block, three buildings, housing several businesses burned, as well. Those buildings included the Old Bank of Marlinton, the original DirtBean and Hudson’s Variety Store.
MARLINTON, WV
Calhoun County Journal

Fall Market on Main

The Oxford Fall Market is here for four weeks. The market will be at Simmons Park in historic downtown Oxford. The market hours are 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. October 23, 2021 November 6, 2021 November 20, 2021 December 4, 2021 This is local artisan and craft vendor market.  Mark your calendars for our Fall […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
