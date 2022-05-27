ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Xbox Series X or Series S Accessories for 2022

By Joshua Goldman
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. If you have a new Xbox Series S, or you've managed to get you're hands on an elusive Series X, you may be on the hunt for some new gear and...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 2

Related
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Amazon Laptop Deals: Save on Apple, Acer, HP and more

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals for work or school, or gaming laptop deals to play today’s most popular games, you’ll surely find a machine that fits your needs and budget if you browse Amazon. There’s no shortage of discounts from the retailer, so it might take some time for you to narrow down your options. To help you find your next laptop, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon laptop deals that you can shop right now. You have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out, as there’s no telling how long these offers will last.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Microsoft Xbox#Xbox One Controller#Video Game#Walmart Scuf Instinct Pro#Remappable#Fps
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
insideevs.com

DeLorean Alpha5 Electric GT Takes Revived Brand To The Future

The DeLorean is back as an all-electric 2+2 grand tourer with striking looks signed by Italdesign and exhilarating performance. It's called Alpha5 and it spearheads an entire lineup from the revived brand, which will include an electric sedan, hydrogen SUV and a V8 coupe. As the photos can attest, the...
CARS
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
AOL Corp

Walmart just dropped the motherlode of early Memorial Day deals — save up to 60%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It may only be mid-May, but that hasn't stopped Walmart from dropping some of its best Memorial Day weekend deals way early! There are high-quality TVs and tech, kitchen and smart-home essentials, style and beauty faves...it's truly shaping up to be an amazing sale. And we've gathered all the best deals right here, so you can get a jumpstart on your holiday weekend shopping!
FIFA
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
KTVL

Google warns Chrome users to update browser now

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Google confirmed its Chrome browser has multiple new vulnerabilities that could impact your browser. Google is advising Chrome users to update their browsers as soon as possible. Updating Chrome is fast and easy. To force Chrome to update manually, follow these simple steps:. Click the...
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a few months. Originally released in February,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

This $26 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price in 2022.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy