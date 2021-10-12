CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Wilson to lead CAGC in 2012; other directors, executive members named

By Mark
ncconstructionnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther executive members and committee chairs include:. Treasurer: Dean Wilson – Hood Construction Company, Inc. Past Chair: Casey Schwager — King Asphalt, Inc. Building Division Chair: Richard Kinard – Mashburn Construction Co. Utility Division Chair:. Jim Roberts – Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, LLC. Highway Division Chair: Jason Williams –...

