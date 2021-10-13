CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pharmaceutical Vials Market Bigger Than Expected | Phoenix Glass LLC , Hanna Instruments , O.Berk, SGD Pharma, Borosil Limited

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Global Pharmaceutical Vials Market Size study, by Drug type {Generic, Branded, Biologic}, By Product {Vials, Bottles, Cartridges & Syringes, Ampoules}, By Distribution Channel {Direct Sales, Medical Stores/Pharmacies, E-commerce, others}, By End User {Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract/Manufacture Company, Compound Pharmacy, Others}, By Neck Type {Screw Neck, Double Chamber, Crimp Neck, Flip Cap, Others}, Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, The ' Pharmaceutical Vials market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Pharmaceutical Vials derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Pharmaceutical Vials market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Pet Nutraceuticals Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | BASF,DSM Nutritionals,Zoetis,Virbac

Global Pet Nutraceuticals Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pet Nutraceuticals market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pet Nutraceuticals market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Service Lifecycle Management Application Market is expected to reach US$ 2730.8 Mn & projecting a CAGR of 7.8% between 2016 and 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global service lifecycle management application market in a new report titled, "Service Lifecycle Management Application Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2020–2030". According to the report, the global service lifecycle management application market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1288.9 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to reach US$ 2730.8 Mn by 2026, projecting a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2016 and 2026).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

TIC Market for Mining Industry was USD 6.5 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The TIC market for mining industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. TIC services help improve the standards of the manufacturing process by conducting tests, inspections, and certifications in accordance with regulations around the world. This will help in the production of quality, safe, and reliable products/components in the mining industry. Mining and exploration companies focus on projects' commerciality, technicality, and operational viability which can be done by TIC service companies. Inspection, testing, safety monitoring, statuary equipment inspection, and project quality assurance, are the factors driving the growth of the TIC market in the mining industry.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Global TIC Market for Physical Security, Analysis, Growth and Development Forecast 2027

The TIC market for physical security industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. TIC services help improve the standards of the manufacturing process by conducting testing, inspections, and certifications in accordance with regulations around the world. This will help in the production of quality, safe, and reliable products/components in the physical security industry. Factors driving the growth of TIC market for physical security includes increase in security breaches, fraud, and data identity thefts, mounting adoption of BYUD/IoT devices, mounting use for cloud-based physical security solutions and services, increasing volume of online transactions, rising adoption of IP-based video surveillance camera systems, and stringent government regulations. Moreover, rapid urbanization, mandatory safety regulations, advancement in networking and communication technology, digitalization, need to have credibility and image, reduced turnover of employees, increased level of cost control improvement, and rapid improvement of various processes will fuel the growth of TIC in the physical security industry.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
atlantanews.net

CBD Oil Market 2021-2031 Research on User Demand, Size, Applications, Key Players: CV Sciences, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation

Companies working on the CBD oil market are expected to push for relaxations on regulations, in addition to optimizing staff schedules to maintain operations. A recent market study published by future market insights on the CBD oil market offers global industry analysis for 2020-2030 & opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market Size 2021-2031 by Trends, Share, Growth, Company Profiles: Sopra Banking Software, Solarisbank AG, Bankable, Clearbank Ltd., Technisys

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Fluoropolymer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the fluoropolymer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the fluoropolymer market is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, PTFE is expected to remain the largest product type, and industrial processing segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in end use industries.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Environment#Market Segments#Sgd Pharma#Medical Stores Pharmacies#Compound Pharmacy#Double Chamber#Report Ocean#Pharmaceutical Vials#List Of Tables Figures#Cagr
atlantanews.net

Fiberglass Fabric Market By Type (Woven, Non-woven) and By Application (Electronics, Electric, Defense, Wind Energy) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Fiberglass Fabric over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Fiberglass fabric are inorganic, nonmetallic materials,...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market will Reach $1.7 billion by 2030

According to a research report "Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis), Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type, and Region - Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. The market is driven by various factors, such introduction to new programs in business jets, rise in aircraft renewals and deliveries, growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for military helicopters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Worth $3.9 Billion By 2026 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow, ELISA), Clinical Biochemistry, PCR, Hematology, Urinalysis), Animal (Dog, Cat, Cattle, Pig, Poultry, Horse), End User - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Revance Therapeutics plummets after FDA said it can't approve BLA of treatment for frown lines

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. plummeted 34.7% toward an 18-month low in premarket Monday, which puts them on track for a record one-day selloff, after the company said the the Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the biotechnology company's treatment of glabellar, or frown, lines. The company said late Friday that FDA determined it could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The announcement comes after the company said late on Oct. 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since April 2020, has dropped 19.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 3.7% and the S&P 500 has rallied 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Feed Acidulants Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

According to the new market research report "Feed Acidulants Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid, and Acetic Acid), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, and Equine), Compound, Form, and Region-Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Feed Acidulants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2018 to USD 3.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising consumption of meat and dairy products, the high threat of diseases in livestock, and the ban of antibiotics in the European Union (EU).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Seaweed Market To Stall Monotony With Innovation

Seaweed is species of macroscopic, multicellular, marine algae, which are found in oceans and seas across the globe. The hydrocolloids such as alginate, agar, and carrageenan, gelatinous substances are extracted from seaweed. Seaweed is beneficial to health to fight against illness and diseases. Seaweed is used in food, medicines, cosmetics and organic fertilizers and feed additives. The red seaweed is a source for carrageenan hydrocolloid, which is highly used in food industry owing to its improved gelling and thickening property. The red seaweed segment is anticipated to dominate among the product type segment, due to the increasing demand for agar and carrageenan from the food industry. The brown seaweeds is expected to follow red seaweeds owing to the growing use of brown seaweed in animal feed additives and fertilizers. On the basis of form type, the liquid form seaweed is expected to account for larger market share in terms of value and volume, this is owing to rising demand from agriculture and pharmaceutical industries across the globe. On the other hand, the human food segment is expected to hold significant market share among the application segment, this is due to increase in seaweed consumption in human food coupled with increasing demand for seaweed derived snacks. The global seaweed market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

The High Density Racks Market To Justify The Digital Transformation

Number of data centres are growing rapidly to meet the increasing demands from business process to handle complex analytics and storage requirements. These data canters requires the use of power modules of varied power densities. Low density power racks means less computing power per square foot or rack, which also adds to the operating cost as need for data centre expansion increases.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Aviation Chemicals Market To Put Up With The Digital Wave

The global aviation chemicals industry is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% over the assessment period of 2021 and 2031. Lubricants & coolants are anticipated to be the key product type in the global industry for aviation chemicals, since aircraft require continuous lubrication and coolants for their engines. Growing fleet size all over the globe, especially in developing economies, is boosting market growth at a decent pace.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Private Cloud Market to Develop New Growth Story | BMC Software, Rackspace, Cisco Systems

The latest study released on the Global Private Cloud Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Private Cloud market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Mail Order Pharmacy Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants DocMorris, Walgreen, SANICARE

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Mail Order Pharmacy Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Mail Order Pharmacy market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Nanoporous Materials Market By Product (Zeolites, Silica Gel, Activated Carbon) and By End Use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Water Treatment, Pet Litter) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Nanoporous Materials Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Nanoporous Materials over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Nanoporous materials have gained sheer proliferation,...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Commercial Property Insurance Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants AXA, Allstate, Aegon

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Commercial Property Insurance Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Commercial Property Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy