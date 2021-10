From left: Josh Jelmberg, Gil Jelmberg, Penny Jelmberg, Christian Jelmberg. Studies show that a whopping 70% of family-owned businesses fail or are sold before the second generation ever takes the helm. For the Jelmberg’s, bucking trends is something to be embraced, and one of the many reasons their story is so unique — as a business and as a family, they share a success story that’s been decades in the making and still going strong.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO