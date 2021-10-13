Thermoelectric Modules Market - Latest Updates on Mergers and Acquisitions and Companies to be Benefitted from the Same, Players -Tellurex, Marlow, Laird, Hi-Z.

The TIC market for mining industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. TIC services help improve the standards of the manufacturing process by conducting tests, inspections, and certifications in accordance with regulations around the world. This will help in the production of quality, safe, and reliable products/components in the mining industry. Mining and exploration companies focus on projects' commerciality, technicality, and operational viability which can be done by TIC service companies. Inspection, testing, safety monitoring, statuary equipment inspection, and project quality assurance, are the factors driving the growth of the TIC market in the mining industry.

