In an effort to help Americans cut down on sodium intake, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just released new guidelines aiming to encourage food manufacturers, food service companies, and restaurants to lower salt levels in packaged and prepared foods nationwide. It seems the agency has been trying to set these new guidelines for several years, first proposing the changes back in 2016. Now, it appears the FDA is hoping that these voluntary guidelines will help make it easier for Americans to eat healthier on the reg.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO