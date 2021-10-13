CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

MILDRED EMMONS

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred Lois Laymance Krueger Emmons, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Methodist Hospital South in Jourdanton. Mildred was born Tuesday, April 9, 1929, in Brownsboro to Vollie and Cresie Laymance. She married her husband Albert A. Krueger on Tuesday, January 22, 1946. They had two daughters, Linda and Janice. Mildred’s life was surrounded by motherhood. They took in her youngest sisters’ children after her passing. Albert and Mildred raised Jerry, Gwendolyn and Jim as their own children.

