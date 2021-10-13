Developers Get Nod To Move Forward With Greenbriar

Developers of the Greenbriar subdivision heard the remonstrators’ comments at the Sept. 13 Warsaw Plan Commission meeting and adjusted their plans. Those adjustments – while not totally satisfying the remonstrators from The Dells subdivision – were enough to get unanimous approval Monday night from the Commission for a primary/preliminary plat for a subdivided 33.256-acre lot into 86 lots that are in a Residential-1 zone; and a favorable recommendation for a planned unit development (PUD) rezoning from the Commission to the City Council. The PUD has been reduced in size from the previous submittal, from covering the entirety of the proposed 42-acre development to only 9 acres of the site containing attached single-family residential units (villaminiums).