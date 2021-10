8 Members and 10 Guests are viewing this topic. The holding against our WR was a horrible call because his hands weren't that wide, he barely had him for any length of time, and the defender wasn't struggling to get off of the block for more than a nano-second. That holding call could be called every play of the game and generally, the non-called holds are worse than that one was. Same with the B.S. interference when the ball was a mile out of bounds. There is far worse use of hands on virtually every pass play of the game and that doesn't get called. He had no impact on the WR at all and the ball was nowhere close to being catchable. The fumble was a crap call. Refs didn't cost us the game, but they sure didn't help.

