Today's CIOs must ensure that their organizations have an "AI-ready" infrastructure capable of supporting data and applications related to AI. The challenge is not whether to embrace AI, but how to prepare the organization to adopt AI in a way that increases business value and reduces risk. CIOs must also consider how to establish a distinct set of enterprise capabilities around AI. All this requires CIOs to establish a holistic view of their enterprise infrastructure and how it should evolve to support current and future capabilities related to AI and data.

