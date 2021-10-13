Government to launch Gov.uk app

Vodacom Financial and Digital Services, on Tuesday announced that the much anticipated VodaPay super app is now live and can be accessed in the Google and Apple app stores. Available to customers on any mobile network, VodaPay delivers a digital shopping, lifestyle and financial platform for both consumers and businesses. It is backed by Alipay technology that powers over 1.2 billion users and almost 100 million merchant partners, using state of the art technology including artificial intelligence (AI). This is the first partnership of its kind in Africa. The customer experience is completely focused on ease of use, personalisation and security to deliver a seamless customer experience. It also introduces the opportunity to earn multiple rewards from a variety of sources when transacting on the app.

