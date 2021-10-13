Government to launch Gov.uk app
A Gov.uk app is to be launched as part of government plans to consolidate citizen access to government services. Speaking at the GovTech summit in London today (13 October), Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay announced the new tool, introduced to consolidate government services in one place. The app is described as an improvement on the previous set-up, whereby usernames and passwords needed to be created for individual services.www.computerweekly.com
