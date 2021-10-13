CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government to launch Gov.uk app

By Angelica Mari
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gov.uk app is to be launched as part of government plans to consolidate citizen access to government services. Speaking at the GovTech summit in London today (13 October), Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay announced the new tool, introduced to consolidate government services in one place. The app is described as an improvement on the previous set-up, whereby usernames and passwords needed to be created for individual services.

