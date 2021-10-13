CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Racial disparities and trends in kidney transplant outcomes in patients with Alport syndrome

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Clin Nephrol. 2021 Oct 12. doi: 10.5414/CN110649. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Registry data from Europe has shown an increase in age at end-stage kidney disease for patients with Alport syndrome in recent years. Whether a similar delay in transplant age has occurred in the United States for Alport patients across all racial/ethnic groups is unknown.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
redcrossdrugstore.com

Racial Disparities Persist With Childhood Cancers

Black kids and Hispanic kids with cancer fare worse than their white counterparts, a large, nationwide study finds. "This study suggests that improving health insurance coverage and access to care for children, especially those with low [socioeconomic status], may reduce racial/ethnic survival disparities," Jingxuan Zhao, an associate scientist at the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

No Racial Disparity in Outcome Measures After Endovascular Treatment for Stroke in the Elderly

Stroke. 2021 Oct 6:STROKEAHA120033537. doi: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.120.033537. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Despite the lower rates of good outcomes and higher mortality in elderly patients, age does not modify the treatment effect of mechanical thrombectomy for large vessel occlusion strokes. We aimed to study whether racial background influences the outcome after mechanical thrombectomy in the elderly population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Analysis of Race and Gender Disparities in Mortality Trends from Patients Diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal, Oropharyngeal and Hypopharyngeal Cancer from 2000 to 2017

Int J Gen Med. 2021 Oct 2;14:6315-6323. doi: 10.2147/IJGM.S301837. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Squamous cell carcinoma of the nasopharynx, oropharynx and hypopharynx constitutes a majority of head neck malignancies. The incidence-based mortality across different races has been noted to be divergent. This study analyzes the trend in incidence-based mortality from the years 2000 to 2017 amongst both the genders in Caucasian/White and African American/Black patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Disease#Alport Syndrome#Disparities#Race#Cox#Hispanics#Pmid
webcenterfairbanks.com

Health Report: Studies show longer survival rates for kidney transplant patients

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Long-term survival rates for kidney transplant patients have improved over the past three decades. Carrie Schinstock says, “Significant advances have been made specifically in the detection of antibodies towards kidney transplants. The testing has become much more sensitive, and so now we’re able to avoid transplants that may lead to an early rejection.”
HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Legislation Aimed At Infant, Maternal Mortality Racial Disparities

Women of color in Wisconsin who are pregnant or recently gave birth would have access to more health care services under a package of bills unveiled by Democratic state lawmakers Tuesday. The proposals, collectively called the Birth Equity Act by sponsors, are aimed at addressing the sharp racial disparities in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

An Analysis of Individual and Contextual-Level Disparities in Screening, Treatment, and Outcomes for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

J Hepatocell Carcinoma. 2021 Sep 28;8:1209-1219. doi: 10.2147/JHC.S284430. eCollection 2021. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary malignancy of the liver and affects patients of all genders, races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic status. While the causes of HCC are numerous, the primary etiology is cirrhosis from alcohol and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the United States and from infectious agents such as Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C in the developing world. In patients at-risk for developing HCC, screening is recommended with ultrasound imaging and alpha fetoprotein laboratory tests. In socioeconomically vulnerable patients, however, individual-level barriers (eg, insurance status) and contextual-level disparities (eg, health facilities) may not be readily available, thus limiting screening. Additional challenges faced by racial/ethnic minorities can further challenge the spectrum of HCC care and lead to inadequate screening, delayed diagnosis, and unequal access to treatment. Efforts to improve these multilevel factors that lead to screening and treatment disparities are critical to overcoming challenges. Providing health insurance to those without access, improving societal challenges that confine patients to a lower socioeconomic status, and reducing challenges to seeking healthcare can decrease the morbidity and mortality of these patients. Additionally, engaging with communities and allowing them to collaborate in their own healthcare can also help to attenuate these inequities. Through collaborative multidisciplinary change, we can make progress in tackling disparities in vulnerable populations to achieve health equity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Disparities in Colorectal Cancer Screening in Latinos and Non-Hispanic Whites

Am J Prev Med. 2021 Oct 11:S0749-3797(21)00434-7. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2021.07.009. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Latinos in the U.S., but it is unclear, from previous research, whether Latinos have differing rates of colorectal cancer screening methods from those of non-Hispanic Whites.
CANCER
New York Post

Man’s kidney transplant canceled because donor wasn’t vaccinated

An Ohio man in need of a kidney transplant had his operation canceled days before the life-saving surgery due to his donor not being vaccinated against COVID-19, his family said. Mike Ganin, 52, was five days away from his scheduled surgery when he received the news from the Cleveland Clinic...
ADVOCACY
docwirenews.com

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care and Health Outcomes for Pregnant Women With Diabetes

Nurs Womens Health. 2021 Oct 8:S1751-4851(21)00211-7. doi: 10.1016/j.nwh.2021.09.003. Online ahead of print. This article summarizes the current literature on racial and ethnic differences among women with diabetes in pregnancy. The PubMed, Scopus, CINAHL, and Embase databases were searched for original qualitative or quantitative studies published in English from January 1, 2009, to May 31, 2020. Consensus statements were excluded. Results of this synthesis indicate that racial and ethnic differences exist among pregnant women with diabetes, including social determinants of health, disparities in maternity care and perinatal care, and maternal and neonatal health outcomes. Health care providers should implement tailored interventions that specifically target racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and neonatal health to promote health equity in pregnant women with diabetes and their offspring, including later in life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thereader.com

County Board Says Racial Disparities in Jails, Maternal Health Outcomes Need to be Addressed. Health Director Has Good News on COVID-19, Says More Boosters, Pediatric Vaccine Could Be Available Soon.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners met to discuss racial disparities in incarceration and health, while the local health director shared that COVID-19 cases are declining. The Omaha City Council did not meet but will meet again on Oct. 19. Douglas County Department of Corrections Director Mike Myers...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
docwirenews.com

Ethnic Disparities in the Care of Opioid-Exposed Newborns in Colorado Birthing Hospitals

Hosp Pediatr. 2021 Oct 14:hpeds.2021-005824. doi: 10.1542/hpeds.2021-005824. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Investigate disparities by Hispanic ethnicity in the care of opioid exposed newborns (OENs) in Colorado birthing hospitals within a statewide quality improvement collaborative. METHODS: This study is a secondary analysis of a quality improvement initiative aimed at standardizing...
COLORADO STATE
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: Long-term survival improving for kidney transplant patients

If you're a kidney transplant patient, your chances of living a longer life are improving. That's according to a recent review published in The New England Journal of Medicine. It showed that the five-year survival rate of transplant recipients who received a deceased donor kidney increased from 66% in 1996-1999 to 78% in 2012-2015. And for patients who received a kidney from a living donor, that number improved from 79.5% to 88%.
ROCHESTER, MN
docwirenews.com

Trends in Health Equity Among Children in the United States, 1997-2018

Matern Child Health J. 2021 Oct 15. doi: 10.1007/s10995-021-03253-w. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Health equity is crucial to population health. To achieve this aim, extensive monitoring efforts beyond traditional disparities research are required. This analysis assesses trends in health equity for children from 1997 to 2018. METHODS: Health equity...
KIDS
docwirenews.com

Minorities, Women Underrepresented in Pancreatic Cancer Trials

Non-White, Hispanic, and female patients with pancreatic cancer are underrepresented in clinical trials, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in Gastroenterology. Kelly M. Herremans, M.D., from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, and colleagues discuss racial- and ethnic-minority patient underrepresentation in pancreatic cancer clinical trials.
CANCER
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy