Educational Differences in Diabetes Mortality among Hispanics in the United States: An Epidemiological Analysis of Vital Statistics Data (1989-2018)
J Clin Med. 2021 Sep 29;10(19):4498. doi: 10.3390/jcm10194498. BACKGROUND: Diabetes accounted for approximately 10% of all-cause mortality among those 20-79 years of age worldwide in 2019. In 1986-1989, Hispanics in the United States of America (USA) represented 6.9% of the national population with diabetes, and this proportion increased to 15.1% in 2010-2014. Recently published findings demonstrated the impact of attained education on amenable mortality attributable to diabetes among Non-Hispanic Whites (NHWs) and Non-Hispanic Blacks (HNBs). Previous cohort studies have shown that low education is also a detrimental factor for diabetes mortality among the Hispanic population in the USA. However, the long-term impact of low education on diabetes mortality among Hispanics in the USA is yet to be determined.www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0