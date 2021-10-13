CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Educational Differences in Diabetes Mortality among Hispanics in the United States: An Epidemiological Analysis of Vital Statistics Data (1989-2018)

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

J Clin Med. 2021 Sep 29;10(19):4498. doi: 10.3390/jcm10194498. BACKGROUND: Diabetes accounted for approximately 10% of all-cause mortality among those 20-79 years of age worldwide in 2019. In 1986-1989, Hispanics in the United States of America (USA) represented 6.9% of the national population with diabetes, and this proportion increased to 15.1% in 2010-2014. Recently published findings demonstrated the impact of attained education on amenable mortality attributable to diabetes among Non-Hispanic Whites (NHWs) and Non-Hispanic Blacks (HNBs). Previous cohort studies have shown that low education is also a detrimental factor for diabetes mortality among the Hispanic population in the USA. However, the long-term impact of low education on diabetes mortality among Hispanics in the USA is yet to be determined.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Overall Cancer Incidence, Mortality Lower for U.S. Hispanics

Hispanic/Latino men and women in the United States have lower overall cancer incidence and mortality than non-Hispanic Whites, but they have an increased risk for specific cancers, including infection-related cancers, according to a report published online Sept. 21 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Kimberly D. Miller, M.P.H., from...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Excess Mortality During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Jordan: Secondary Data Analysis

JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2021 Oct 7;7(10):e32559. doi: 10.2196/32559. BACKGROUND: All-cause mortality and estimates of excess deaths are commonly used in different countries to estimate the burden of COVID-19 and assess its direct and indirect effects. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to analyze the excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic in...
WORLD
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in Stillbirth Risk Factors among non-Hispanic Black Women and non-Hispanic White Women in the United States

MCN Am J Matern Child Nurs. 2021 Nov-Dec 01;46(6):352-359. doi: 10.1097/NMC.0000000000000772. INTRODUCTION: Historically, stillbirth risk factors are more prevalent among non-Hispanic Black women than non-Hispanic White women, including age < 20, lower formal educational attainment, prepregnancy obesity, smoking, hypertension, diabetes, short interpregnancy interval, small for gestational age newborn, late prenatal care, and previous cesarean birth. We examined whether these disparities have changed since 2011 and identified a group of risk factors that differed between Black women and White women when accounting for correlations among variables.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Acute Ischemic Stroke Interventions in the United States and Racial, Socioeconomic, and Geographic Disparities

Neurology. 2021 Oct 14:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012943. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012943. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: In ischemic stroke (IS) patients, intravenous alteplase (tPA) and endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) reduce long-term disability, but their utilization has not been fully optimized. Prior research has also demonstrated disparities in the use of tPA and EVT specific to sex, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and geographic location. We sought to determine the utilization of tPA and EVT in the United States from 2016-18 and if disparities in utilization persist.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanics#Diabetes Care#Vital Statistics#Non Hispanic#The Usa Census Bureau#Jointpoint
docwirenews.com

Trends in Health Equity Among Children in the United States, 1997-2018

Matern Child Health J. 2021 Oct 15. doi: 10.1007/s10995-021-03253-w. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Health equity is crucial to population health. To achieve this aim, extensive monitoring efforts beyond traditional disparities research are required. This analysis assesses trends in health equity for children from 1997 to 2018. METHODS: Health equity...
KIDS
docwirenews.com

Forgetting to take HIV antiretroviral therapy: a qualitative exploration of medication adherence in the third decade of the HIV epidemic in the United States

SAHARA J. 2021 Dec;18(1):113-130. doi: 10.1080/17290376.2021.1989021. Optimal adherence to HIV antiretroviral therapy (ART) is challenging, and racial/ethnic disparities in adherence rates are substantial. The most common reason persons living with HIV (PLWH) give for missed ART doses is forgetting. We took a qualitative exploratory approach to describe, from the perspectives of African American/Black and Hispanic/Latino PLWH, what it means to forget to take ART and factors that influence forgetting. Participants (N = 18) were purposively sampled for maximum variability and engaged in semi-structured/in-depth interviews on HIV/ART management. The analysis took a directed content analysis approach. Participants were mostly male (56%) and African American/Black (79%), between 50 and 69 years old, and had lived with HIV for an average of 21 years. Findings were organised into six inter-related themes: (1) forgetting to take ART was a shorthand description of a complex phenomenon, but rarely a simple lapse of memory; (2) ‘forgetting’ was means of managing negative emotions associated with HIV; (3) life events triggered mental health distress/substance use which disrupted adherence; (4) historical traumatic events (including AZT monotherapy) and recent trauma/loss contributed to forgetting; (5) patient-provider interactions could support or impede adherence; and (6) intrinsic motivation was fundamental. Implications for HIV social service and health care settings are described.
SCIENCE
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
International Business Times

334 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19; 39,000 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 300 fully vaccinated individuals in Indiana have died of COVID-19, while over 39,000 vaccinated people have suffered breakthrough infections, according to the state’s health department. Indiana health officials have recorded 334 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data updated on Sept. 30. Of...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

HIV Preexposure Prophylaxis Awareness and Referral to Providers Among Hispanic/Latino Persons – United States, 2019

MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2021 Oct 8;70(40):1395-1400. doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7040a1. Hispanic or Latino* (Hispanic) persons are disproportionately affected by HIV in the United States. In 2019, Hispanic persons accounted for 18% of the U.S. population, but for 29% of new diagnoses of HIV infection (1). The Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative aims to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by 2030 (2). Preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), medication taken to prevent acquisition of HIV, is an effective strategy for preventing HIV infection.† To examine PrEP awareness and referral to providers among Hispanic persons, CDC analyzed 2019 National HIV Prevention Program Monitoring and Evaluation HIV testing data. Approximately one quarter (27%) of Hispanic persons tested for HIV at CDC-funded sites (n = 310,954) were aware of PrEP, and 22% of those who received a negative HIV test result and were eligible for referral (111,644) were referred to PrEP providers. PrEP awareness and referrals among Hispanic persons were lower compared with those among non-Hispanic White persons. Among Hispanic persons, significant differences were found in PrEP awareness and referrals by age, gender, race, population group, geographic region, and test setting. HIV testing programs can expand PrEP services for Hispanic persons by implementing culturally and linguistically appropriate strategies that routinize PrEP education and referral, collaborating with health care and other providers, and addressing social and structural barriers.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Mortality Rates among Transplant Recipients with Diabetes

There are few data available on the role diabetes type 1 and type 2 plays in modifying prognosis in kidney transplant recipients. Jessica Harding, MD, and colleagues conducted a study to compare mortality among kidney transplant recipients with type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and non-diabetes-related end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy