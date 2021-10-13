CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health care disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Semin Vasc Surg. 2021 Sep;34(3):82-88. doi: 10.1053/j.semvascsurg.2021.08.002. Epub 2021 Aug 9. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, is a pandemic with more than 32 million cases and more than 500,000 deaths nationwide. With the significant health consequences seen secondary to COVID-19, health care disparities have been further exacerbated. Mechanisms that have been proposed to account for the increased disparity seen during the COVID-19 pandemic are multifactorial. This review of the literature outlines the unique barriers to health and disparities that are associated with vulnerable communities who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ Spotlight

Dramatic rise in COVID-19 shots among NJ health care workers

But employers say it’s had to debunk vaccine disinformation. COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen dramatically among New Jersey’s health care workers — especially those forced to choose between a jab and a job. And some providers won’t permit workers to opt out and take weekly tests instead. Employers say it’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: Pediatric Vax Rates Decline During Pandemic

Fewer children are up to date with recommended vaccinations; racial, ethnic disparities persist. Childhood immunization rates declined in the U.S. during the first 6 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, with rates returning to near pre-pandemic levels by the fall of 2020 as pediatric medical visits resumed, a new study finds.
KIDS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Study Examines Rationing by Age During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Ongoing disagreement persists regarding whether and how age should figure into the rationing of intensive care resources during a health crisis such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Findings of a study examining how different states in the US have handled the issue of age-related rationing were recently published in the journal Chest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Care#Covid 19 Pandemic
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of Racial, Ethnic, and Socioeconomic Disparities in Initiation of Kidney Failure Treatment During the First 4 Months of the COVID-19 Pandemic

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Oct 1;4(10):e2127369. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.27369. IMPORTANCE: Persons with kidney failure require treatment (ie, dialysis or transplantation) for survival. The burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and pandemic-related disruptions in care have disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority and socially disadvantaged populations, raising the importance of understanding disparities in treatment initiation for kidney failure during the pandemic.
HEALTH
Central Illinois Proud

COVID-19 pill in the works, local health care officials optimistic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Pharmaceutical giant Merck is developing a COVID-19 pill they said will cut the risk of hospitalizations and death by 50 percent. The oral antiviral molnupiravir is still being studied and has not yet been peer approved. “Anything that we can do to decrease the severity of...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Hospitals paying $24 billion more for labor during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the delta variant pushes COVID-19 caseloads to all-time highs, hospitals and health systems across the country are paying $24 billion more per year for qualified clinical labor than they did pre-pandemic, according to a new PINC AI analysis from Premier. Clinical labor costs are up by an average of...
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

The Magnitude of Black/Hispanic Disparity in COVID-19 Mortality Across United States Counties During the First Waves of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Int J Public Health. 2021 Sep 22;66:1604004. doi: 10.3389/ijph.2021.1604004. eCollection 2021. Objectives: To quantify the Black/Hispanic disparity in COVID-19 mortality in the United States (US). Methods: COVID-19 deaths in all US counties nationwide were analyzed to estimate COVID-19 mortality rate ratios by county-level proportions of Black/Hispanic residents, using mixed-effects Poisson regression. Excess COVID-19 mortality counts, relative to predicted under a counterfactual scenario of no racial/ethnic disparity gradient, were estimated. Results: County-level COVID-19 mortality rates increased monotonically with county-level proportions of Black and Hispanic residents, up to 5.4-fold (≥43% Black) and 11.6-fold (≥55% Hispanic) higher compared to counties with <5% Black and <15% Hispanic residents, respectively, controlling for county-level poverty, age, and urbanization level. Had this disparity gradient not existed, the US COVID-19 death count would have been 92.1% lower (177,672 fewer deaths), making the rate comparable to other high-income countries with substantially lower COVID-19 death counts. Conclusion: During the first 8 months of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the US experienced the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. This COVID-19 mortality burden is strongly associated with county-level racial/ethnic diversity, explaining most US COVID-19 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care and Health Outcomes for Pregnant Women With Diabetes

Nurs Womens Health. 2021 Oct 8:S1751-4851(21)00211-7. doi: 10.1016/j.nwh.2021.09.003. Online ahead of print. This article summarizes the current literature on racial and ethnic differences among women with diabetes in pregnancy. The PubMed, Scopus, CINAHL, and Embase databases were searched for original qualitative or quantitative studies published in English from January 1, 2009, to May 31, 2020. Consensus statements were excluded. Results of this synthesis indicate that racial and ethnic differences exist among pregnant women with diabetes, including social determinants of health, disparities in maternity care and perinatal care, and maternal and neonatal health outcomes. Health care providers should implement tailored interventions that specifically target racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and neonatal health to promote health equity in pregnant women with diabetes and their offspring, including later in life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Dignity reflections based on experiences of end-of-life care during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: A qualitative inquiry among bereaved relatives in the Netherlands (the CO-LIVE study)

Scand J Caring Sci. 2021 Oct 9. doi: 10.1111/scs.13038. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic affects care practices for critically ill patients, with or without a COVID-19 infection, and may have affected the experience of dying for patients and their relatives in the physical, psychological, social and spiritual domains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cuanschutz.edu

Addressing COVID-19 Disparities

From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities of color have been hit hardest by the worst public health crisis in the past 100 years. Black and Hispanic community members were more likely to contract the disease, more likely to be hospitalized because of it, and more likely to die due to its effects.
EDUCATION
docwirenews.com

Chronicling moral distress among healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic: A longitudinal analysis of mental health strain, burnout, and maladaptive coping behaviours

Int J Ment Health Nurs. 2021 Oct 13. doi: 10.1111/inm.12942. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many novel situations that have amplified the presence of moral distress in healthcare. With limited resources to protect themselves against the virus and strict safety regulations that alter the way they work, healthcare providers have felt forced to engage in work behaviours that conflicted with their professional and personal sense of right and wrong. Although many providers have experienced moral distress while being physically in the workplace, others suffered while at home. Some healthcare providers worked in facilities that were unable to open during the pandemic due to restrictions, which could contribute to a sense of powerlessness and guilt. The current study assessed whether the ability to see patients each week impacted the relationship between an employee’s moral distress and their mental health strain, burnout, and maladaptive coping. A total of 378 healthcare providers responded to weekly surveys over the course of 7 months (April 2020-December 2020). Hierarchical linear modeling techniques were used to examine the study variables over time. Results showed that moral distress predicted an individual’s mental health strain and burnout, even after controlling for the prior week. However, moral distress was not a significant predictor of maladaptive coping. Interestingly, there was not a significant difference between the average ratings of moral distress between those who were able, and those who were not able to see patients, meaning that both groups experienced symptoms of moral distress. However, cross-level moderation results indicated that the ability to see patients magnified the relationships between moral distress and mental health strain and burnout over time. Implications of the results and recommendations for how moral distress should be addressed among healthcare providers are discussed.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Patients' referral to primary care after COVID-19 hospitalization varied widely during the pandemic

As the U.S. rides the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers around the country are striving to save the lives of thousands of hospitalized patients. But as the long-term consequences of these hospital stays become more apparent, with many surviving patients facing so-called long-COVID and continued physical and mental challenges, U-M researchers are examining interventions that can help patients after they leave the hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

The Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Health Status and Behaviors in Korea: An Analysis of the Nationwide Survey

JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2021 Oct 12. doi: 10.2196/31635. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic has radically shifted living practices, influencing changes in the health status and behaviors of everyone. OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to investigate the impact of COVID-19 on self-reported health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Experts warn of ‘twin-demic,’ encourage flu shot, COVID vaccine

HARLEM, Manhattan — As the U.S. continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn of a potential “twin-demic” that could follow this flu season. If flu cases this year start spreading wildly while the coronavirus is still a threat, medical experts warn the country could have two pandemics on its hands at the same time. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy