Health care disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic
Semin Vasc Surg. 2021 Sep;34(3):82-88. doi: 10.1053/j.semvascsurg.2021.08.002. Epub 2021 Aug 9. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, is a pandemic with more than 32 million cases and more than 500,000 deaths nationwide. With the significant health consequences seen secondary to COVID-19, health care disparities have been further exacerbated. Mechanisms that have been proposed to account for the increased disparity seen during the COVID-19 pandemic are multifactorial. This review of the literature outlines the unique barriers to health and disparities that are associated with vulnerable communities who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
