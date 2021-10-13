CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact of COVID-19 on the digital divide: a rapid review

BMJ Open. 2021 Oct 12;11(10):e053440. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-053440. OBJECTIVE: The increased reliance on digital technologies to deliver healthcare as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant pre-existing disparities in digital access and utilisation of healthcare might be exacerbated in disadvantaged patient populations. The aim of this rapid review was to identify how this ‘digital divide’ was manifest during the first wave of the pandemic and highlight any areas which might be usefully addressed for the remainder of the pandemic and beyond.

TechRepublic

Survey: COVID-19 continues to impact digital transformation plans

As a result of the pandemic, 69% of respondents will spend the same amount (or more) as last year on digital transformation projects. For many years paper—albeit, eliminating paper—was a top digital transformation priority. However, in the wake of the past year's global COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises began to reallocate budget dollars and resources away from digitizing paper and toward communication and collaboration tools needed for employees working remotely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How to build a bridge across the digital divide

The latest Agenda Dialogues looked at the issue of the digital divide. Panelists explored the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of the private sector and the opportunities for closing the gap. Here are some of the key quotes from the session. The World Economic Forum's latest Agenda Dialogues...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

Agenda Dialogues: Bridging the digital divide

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Despite the pandemic forcing a rapid digitalization of the economy, 3.7 billion people in the world still do not have internet access. Join this panel of world leaders on 7 October...
TECHNOLOGY
docwirenews.com

Review of the concept of herd immunity, in the context of COVID-19 epidemic and the development of vaccines

Rev Chilena Infectol. 2021 Aug;38(4):495-499. doi: 10.4067/S0716-10182021000400495. The concept of herd immunity is briefly reviewed, showing that some popularized ideas do not correspond to the original concept. The relationship with the basic and effective reproductive numbers is established. It is pointed out that the threshold for the herd effect does not indicate the number of individuals that will be infected in an epidemic. The relationship with the effective vaccination threshold and its relationship with the effectiveness of the vaccine are established. The reducing effect of the herd immunity threshold produced by the heterogeneity of transmission and mixing in the population and the existence of isolated subpopulations are analyzed, which could be important and could explain the low levels of post-epidemic seroprevalence in some places helping to mitigate new outbreaks.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The Impact of Social Media on College Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic: a Multinational Review of the Existing Literature

Curr Psychiatry Rep. 2021 Oct 6;23(11):70. doi: 10.1007/s11920-021-01288-y. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: During the COVID-19 pandemic, both social media use and rates of anxiety and depression among college students have increased significantly. This begs the question, what is the relationship between social media use and college student mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic?
MENTAL HEALTH
whbl.com

UK readying payment systems to charge for rapid COVID-19 testing -sources

MANCHESTER/LONDON, England (Reuters) – Britain is aiming early next year to be ready to start charging for some previously free COVID-19 tests, two sources close to the health service said, a step one described as driven by the finance ministry’s desire to rein in spending. The government and health officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
achi.net

Availability, Use of At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests Growing

On Monday, Oct. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized an at-home rapid COVID-19 test developed by ACON Laboratories, making the test the 11th of its kind to receive emergency use authorization. At-home rapid tests have received increased attention over the course of the pandemic, with the national COVID-19 response strategy placing new emphasis on their use and availability.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

The impact of COVID-19 on black farmers in South Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to disrupt societies. In South Africa it has caused millions to lose jobs and incomes. At the same time food prices have been going up, leaving more people food insecure. But the agricultural sector has also recorded bumper harvests and increased exports, creating an impression that farmers may be benefiting.
AGRICULTURE
