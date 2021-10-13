CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Archetypes of checkpoint-responsive immunity

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Trends Immunol. 2021 Oct 9:S1471-4906(21)00183-6. doi: 10.1016/j.it.2021.09.007. Online ahead of print. Responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy in cancer is currently predicted by disparate individual measures – with varying degrees of accuracy – including tumor mutation burden, tumor-infiltrating T cell densities, dendritic cell frequencies, and the expression of checkpoint ligands. We propose that many of these individual parameters are linked, forming two distinct ‘reactive’ immune archetypes – collections of cells and gene expression – in ICB-responsive patients. We hypothesize that these are ‘seeds’ of antitumor immunity and are supported by specific elements of the tumor microenvironment (TME) and by actions of the microbiome. Although removing ‘immunosuppressive’ factors in the TME is important, understanding and parsing reactive immunity is crucial for optimal prognosis and for engaging this biology with candidate therapies to increase tumor cure rates.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Covid toe’ may be side-effect of immune response, says study

The skin condition known as Covid toe may be a side-effect of the immune system’s response to fighting off the virus, according to a study. The symptom results in chilblain-like inflammation and redness on the hands and feet, with the condition sometimes lasting for months at a time. It typically develops within a week to four weeks of being infected and can result in toes and fingers becoming swollen or changing colour.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

How Prior Infection Impacts Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines

A quick stick in the arm with an approved COVID-19 vaccine elicits a flurry of activity in the body’s immune system. While much work has been done to study the antibodies produced in response to these vaccines, less is known about the response by the immune system’s T cells, which offer longer-term protection against the virus. Now, researchers at Gladstone Institutes have carried out a detailed survey of T cells before and after COVID-19 immunization.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Chimeric exosomes co-activate immune response and tumor microenvironment for cancer immunotherapy

Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed macrophage–tumor chimeric exosomes that co-activate the immune response and tumor microenvironment to support cancer immunotherapy. Their study was published in Science Translational Medicine on Oct. 13. Cancer immunotherapies that boost or harness the immune...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Killer T cells could be recruited to ignite immune response against cancer

A University of Alberta researcher has discovered how two signaling molecules recruit immune cells known as "killer" T cells to a specific type of colon cancer with more favorable patient outcomes. The finding may represent a therapeutic strategy to target other types of cancers. Kristi Baker, assistant professor in the...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune Checkpoint#Cancer#Tumor Microenvironment#Trends Immunol#Icb#Tme#Pmid
iu.edu

IU chemists create chemical probe to better understand immune response

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A trio of chemists at Indiana University Bloomington has created a new sensor to detect chemical changes in immune cells during the breakdown of pathogens. The work could potentially contribute to the early diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, that evade certain elements of the body's immune response.
CHEMISTRY
NIH Director's Blog

Waning Immune Humoral Response to BNT162b2 Covid-19 Vaccine over 6 Months

Background: Despite high vaccine coverage and effectiveness, the incidence of symptomatic infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been increasing in Israel. Whether the increasing incidence of infection is due to waning immunity after the receipt of two doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine is unclear. Methods: We...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

RSV’s NS1 Protein Enters Nucleus to Sabotage Host’s Immune Response

With the colder weather approaching, and more people interacting in person, cold season is starting. One of the most common causes of lower respiratory tract infections is human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In fact, nearly everyone gets repeated RSV infections over the course of a lifetime, starting in childhood. In many people, RSV causes nothing more than a mild cold. But for some, serious lung infections develop that can lead to hospitalization and death.
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Microneedle vaccine patch delivers stronger immune response than a shot

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Scientists at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have created a 3D-printed vaccine patch that provides...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Immune checkpoint molecule expression is altered in the skin and peripheral blood in vasculitis

Dysfunction of immunoinhibitory signals and persistent T cell activation reportedly play important roles in the development of vasculitis. The skin is one of the most accessible organs, and it is suitable for the characterization of immune cell signatures. However, the inhibitory checkpoint molecules in the skin and their relevance to vasculitis have not been studied. Here, we investigated the profile of immune checkpoint molecules in the skin and peripheral blood of patients with vasculitis and healthy donors. We found that some of the inhibitory checkpoint molecules, including programmed cell death 1 receptor (PD-1), were elevated in T-cells in the blood of patients with systemic and cutaneous vasculitis. In addition, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression was elevated in the skin of patients with cutaneous vasculitis. Histologically, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the vessels in the skin along with CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell infiltration in patients with cutaneous vasculitis. Notably, plasma soluble PD-L1 levels were increased, and these correlated with C-reactive protein in patients with systemic vasculitis. Our findings suggest that inhibitory checkpoint molecules might be differentially modulated in the skin and peripheral blood of patients with vasculitis, and that the alteration of the PD-L1/PD-1 axis may be associated with the regulation of T-cell activation in vasculitis.
CANCER
Complex

New Study Indicates How Your Immune System Response Causes ‘COVID Toes’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. New findings published in the British Journal of Dermatology appear to shed some light on the mysterious chilblain-like lesions known as COVID toes, New York Times reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Research Roundup: T-Cell Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. T-Cell Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines and Natural Infections. Much of the discussions and news reports about immune responses to vaccines and COVID-19 revolve around antibody levels. Much less has been said...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Eight months later: Researchers compare immune responses elicited by three COVID-19 vaccines

Based on the strength of clinical trial data showing the vaccines conferred robust protection against COVID-19, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the mRNA-based vaccines known as BNT162b2 (BioNTech, Pfizer) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) in December 2020, and to the Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson) single-shot vaccine in February 2021. To date, nearly 200 million Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and as some approach the one-year anniversary of their immunization, questions remain about the vaccines' long-term efficacy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Therapeutically leveraging GABAA receptors in cancer

Exp Biol Med (Maywood). 2021 Oct;246(19):2128-2135. doi: 10.1177/15353702211032549. γ-aminobutyric acid or GABA is an amino acid that functionally acts as a neurotransmitter and is critical to neurotransmission. GABA is also a metabolite in the Krebs cycle. It is therefore unsurprising that GABA and its receptors are also present outside of the central nervous system, including in immune cells. This observation suggests that GABAergic signaling impacts events beyond brain function and possibly human health beyond neurological disorders. Indeed, GABA receptor subunits are expressed in pathological disease states, including in disparate cancers. The role that GABA and its receptors may play in cancer development and progression remains unclear. If, however, those cancers have functional GABA receptors that participate in GABAergic signaling, it raises an important question whether these signaling pathways might be targetable for therapeutic benefit. Herein we summarize the effects of modulating Type-A GABA receptor signaling in various cancers and highlight how Type-A GABA receptors could emerge as a novel therapeutic target in cancer.
CANCER
healthcaredive.com

NIH study finds mixing COVID-19 boosters increases immune response

People vaccinated with one of the three coronavirus shots authorized in the U.S. could benefit from receiving a different booster dose than their first, a study run by the National Institutes of Health and published online Wednesday found, offering important new data for public health officials and regulators. In the...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Clinicoradiological comparative study of Aquaporin-4-IgG seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and MOG antibody associated disease (MOGAD): A prospective observational study and review of literature

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Oct 8;361:577742. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577742. Online ahead of print. Neuromyelitis Optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) are autoimmune inflammatory central nervous system diseases. NMOSD patients typically have recurrent attacks of severe optic neuritis or/and myelitis with majority of them having autoantibodies against the aquaporin-4 (AQP4). In the recent past, a robust association of autoantibodies to full-length human myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG-IgG) with optic neuritis, myelitis and brainstem encephalitis, as well as with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)-like presentations had been demonstrated. MOG-IgG antibody associated disease (MOGAD) is now considered as a disease entity in its own right, distinct from classic MS and from AQP4-IgG-positive NMOSD. Here, we compared the clinical, laboratory, radiological features and treatment outcomes of patients with Aquaporin-4-IgG seropositive NMOSD and MOGAD. Relatively younger age at onset, lesser number of relapses, better response to treatment and favorable clinical outcomes were found in MOGAD group in comparison to AQP4-IgG-positive NMOSD group.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Global gene expression analysis of systemic sclerosis myofibroblasts demonstrates a marked increase in the expression of multiple NBPF genes

Sci Rep. 2021 Oct 14;11(1):20435. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-99292-y. Myofibroblasts are the key effector cells responsible for the exaggerated tissue fibrosis in Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). Despite their importance to SSc pathogenesis, the specific transcriptome of SSc myofibroblasts has not been described. The purpose of this study was to identify transcriptome differences between SSc myofibroblasts and non-myofibroblastic cells. Alpha smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) expressing myofibroblasts and α-SMA negative cells were isolated employing laser capture microdissection from dermal cell cultures from four patients with diffuse SSc of recent onset. Total mRNA was extracted from both cell populations, amplified and analyzed employing microarrays. Results for specific genes were validated by Western blots and by immunohistochemistry. Transcriptome analysis revealed 97 differentially expressed transcripts in SSc myofibroblasts compared with non-myofibroblasts. Annotation clustering of the SSc myofibroblast-specific transcripts failed to show a TGF-β signature. The most represented transcripts corresponded to several different genes from the Neuroblastoma Breakpoint Family (NBPF) of genes. NBPF genes are highly expanded in humans but are not present in murine or rat genomes. In vitro studies employing cultured SSc dermal fibroblasts and immunohistochemistry of affected SSc skin confirmed increased NBPF expression in SSc. These results indicate that SSc myofibroblasts represent a unique cell lineage expressing a specific transcriptome that includes very high levels of transcripts corresponding to numerous NBPF genes. Elevated expression of NBPF genes in SSc myofibroblasts suggests that NBPF gene products may play a role in SSc pathogenesis and may represent a novel therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Effects of Lipoic Acid on Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury

Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2021 Oct 5;2021:5093216. doi: 10.1155/2021/5093216. eCollection 2021. Ischemia-reperfusion (I/R) injury often occurred in some pathologies and surgeries. I/R injury not only harmed to physiological functions of corresponding organ and tissue but also induced multiple tissue or organ dysfunctions (even these in distant locations). Although the reperfusion of blood attenuated I/R injury to a certain degree, the risk of secondary damages was difficult to be controlled and it even caused failures of these tissues and organs. Lipoic acid (LA), as an endogenous active substance and a functional agent in food, owns better safety and effects in our body (e.g., enhancing antioxidant activity, improving cognition and dementia, controlling weight, and preventing multiple sclerosis, diabetes complication, and cancer). The literature searching was conducted in PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and SCOPUS from inception to 20 May 2021. It had showed that endogenous LA was exhausted in the process of I/R, which further aggravated I/R injury. Thus, supplements with LA timely (especially pretreatments) may be the prospective way to prevent I/R injury. Recently, studies had demonstrated that LA supplements significantly attenuated I/R injuries of many organs, though clinic investigations were short at present. Hence, it was urgent to summarize these progresses about the effects of LA on different I/R organs as well as the potential mechanisms, which would enlighten further investigations and prepare for clinic applications in the future.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lewy body dementia exacerbated by immune response

T-cells respond to buildups of alpha-synuclein, the aggregated protein clumps that are a feature of neurodegenerative diseases including dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease (PD), according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Science. This autoimmune response proves harmful, and inhibiting signaling pathways that trigger the response may represent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy