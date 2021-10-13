Ubiquitination in T-Cell Activation and Checkpoint Inhibition: New Avenues for Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy
Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Oct 6;22(19):10800. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910800. The advent of T-cell-based immunotherapy has remarkably transformed cancer patient treatment. Despite their success, the currently approved immunotherapeutic protocols still encounter limitations, cause toxicity, and give disparate patient outcomes. Thus, a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms of T-cell activation and inhibition is much needed to rationally expand targets and possibilities to improve immunotherapies. Protein ubiquitination downstream of immune signaling pathways is essential to fine-tune virtually all immune responses, in particular, the positive and negative regulation of T-cell activation. Numerous studies have demonstrated that deregulation of ubiquitin-dependent pathways can significantly alter T-cell activation and enhance antitumor responses. Consequently, researchers in academia and industry are actively developing technologies to selectively exploit ubiquitin-related enzymes for cancer therapeutics. In this review, we discuss the molecular and functional roles of ubiquitination in key T-cell activation and checkpoint inhibitory pathways to highlight the vast possibilities that targeting ubiquitination offers for advancing T-cell-based immunotherapies.www.docwirenews.com
